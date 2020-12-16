Former US Navy Lieutenant held multiple leadership roles at Booz Allen

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, this week announced that Chris Pierce has agreed to serve as an advisor to the company. Chris will provide guidance on strategy, partnerships and enterprise commercialization opportunities.

Mr. Pierce is an accomplished Senior Executive, Consultant, and Advisor with more than 30 years of success across the military, civil, intelligence, commercial and international markets focused on management and technology consulting.

Most recently, Mr. Pierce was the Executive Vice-President at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Inc., a multi-billion dollar management and information technology consulting company, where among his various roles, he directed its international division, the cyber functional community within the firm, as well as consulted across commercial, international, defense, intelligence and civil clients. During his 22 years at Booz Allen, he managed its cyber business in the Middle East and North Africa, oversaw delivery to commercial account clients in the banking and pharmaceutical sector, and provided support, as part of the Cyber Account Leadership team to government clients. His last two roles at Booz Allen were leading the entire International business for the firm, and then developing the strategy for the entirety of its intelligence business.

Prior to his roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, Chris was a Naval Flight Officer flying C-130 "Hercules" as a Lieutenant in the US Navy, for over 11 years.

"Having worked for one of the largest IT consulting firms in North America, Mr. Pierce is a recognized information assurance leader who is also an accomplished consultant in the cybersecurity industry," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security Inc. "He is an expert on cybersecurity and system security engineering, which complements his successful career of working with global clients. His experience will be an additional asset for us as we look forward to growing and commercializing our brand internationally."

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

