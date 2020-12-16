-- Plan International initiative to provide vocational training to young people in Altiplano, Tarija and Santa Cruz regions.

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, has pledged to continue its holiday tradition of donating to a good cause in lieu of sending Christmas gifts to customers. The company's partner in philanthropy is again Plan International Germany. This aid organization will receive a €12,000 grant, provided in the name of the company and its customers, to fund vocational training for disadvantaged young Bolivians.

The youth unemployment rate in Bolivia is high with 30 percent of 20-to-24-year-olds lacking any sort of gainful employment. Some work on family farms, but inequality is an issue. Young women are likely to have fewer educational and job opportunities, which are particularly scarce in rural regions. And the few jobs available are often exploitative, paying less than minimum wage and subjecting workers to harsh conditions. Many of the young seek work abroad, leaving their families behind.

This project affords this younger generation, and women especially, the opportunity to acquire marketable job skills and set up businesses of their own. An education in agriculture, tourism or catering is the first step towards a steady income that will enable youngsters to support their families and contribute to their communities.

"Fund-raising is hard for charities when times are tough," says Vincotech CEO Eckart Seitter. "We don't want to be a fair-weather friend to a partner we've worked with for nearly ten years. This is why Vincotech is very happy to be supporting Plan International Germany's initiative to help these young people to a brighter future. What a wonderful project."

A happy holiday season to all from Vincotech. Visit our website for more on the Bolivian project.

Vincotech is a trademark of Vincotech Holdings S.à.r.l.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues.

With approximately 700 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success.

To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

ABOUT PLAN

Plan International is an independent organization for development cooperation and humanitarian aid. We believe that girls and boys worldwide must have equal rights and opportunities and be able to actively shape their future. In order to achieve this, we carry out sustainable community development projects efficiently and transparently in our partner countries and react rapidly to emergencies and disasters that threaten the lives of children. We work together with children, youths, supporters and partners of all genders to achieve our global aim in more than 75 countries: to transform the lives of 100 million girls so that they are able to learn, lead, decide and thrive. The sustainable development goals of the United Nations reinforce our commitment.

For information about Plan International Germany, please see: www.plan.de

