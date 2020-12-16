Taoglas, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to help advance a smarter and safer future for people, worldwide, with its real-time analytics and end-to-end smart city solutions.

More than any previous year, 2020 has demonstrated the importance of targeted collaborations and Taoglas is proud to work with the accomplished members of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to drive technology advancements and ultimately, the enrichment of people's lives.

Launched in 2019, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. By connecting members searching for smart city solutions, the program aims to enrich people's lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services.

As part of the program, Taoglas will showcase a few of its industry leading IoT solutions such as:

The Taoglas CROWD Insights solution, which utilizes existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to measure, monitor, predict, alert and notify of potential mass gatherings in physical venues and outdoor locations; The Taoglas EDGE CO2 Monitoring solution for detecting, measuring, monitoring and alerting about air quality The LvLogics silo monitoring solution, which utilizes a smart sensor and the Taoglas EDGE IoT software and hardware platform to automatically monitor and manage silo levels.

"Taoglas' scalable IoT solutions will support smart cities and smart connected spaces developments alongside the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem," said Ashok Tipirneni, Director, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and head of platform product management for Smart Cities. "Qualcomm Technologies' innovation, leadership and expertise in connectivity, AI and 4G/5G, coupled with Taoglas' smart safety IoT solutions for cities and municipalities will support present and future ecosystem members to implement connected technologies and transform their smart spaces."

"We are excited to be part of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and to showcase transformational IoT solutions to the program's ecosystem members. Our long-standing expertise in advanced IoT solution innovations, enables us to provide municipalities and enterprises with instant IoT solutions to deliver greater efficiencies in this fast-growing IoT market," said Dermot O'Shea, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Taoglas. "Together with Qualcomm Technologies, we want to change the way the world connects and transforms, and contribute to positive impacts on people's lives."

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

