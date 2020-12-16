New data confirms Smith+Nephew technology as the best performing cementless construct for Total Hip Arthroplasty¹

Components of the POLAR3 Total Hip Solution excel at ten and fifteen year benchmarks in global registries

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announced outstanding clinical results for its total hip arthroplasty (THA) portfolio in both the National Joint Registry for England, Wales and Northern Ireland (NJR) and the the Australian Orthopaedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry (AOANJRR). The data confirms Smith+Nephew's POLAR3 Total Hip Solution - a proprietary combination of its POLARSTEM Cementless Stem, R3 Acetabular System and OXINIUM Technology has the top performing cementless construct components for THA.

The NJR 2020 annual report showed the latest implant survivorship figures in total joint arthroplasty in which Smith+Nephew's POLARSTEM and R3 demonstrated:

The highest implant survivorship (98.46%) of all cementless hip constructs at ten years 1

72% lower revision risk compared to the class average for cementless hip combinations at ten years1

Furthermore, the recently issued AOANJRR 2020 annual report showed that Smith+Nephew's proprietary OXINIUM Technology (ceramicised metal on XLPE) continued to have the lowest revision rate of all hip bearing combinations at fifteen years2, and:

From one year, significantly reduces the risk of revision compared to Metal/XLPE by 39-41% 2

Demonstrated 94.5% survivorship at 15 years2

"I have been using the combination of POLAR3 for ten years now and have been impressed with the results, but even more importantly, so have my patients," said Mr. Philip Roberts, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at University Hospitals of North Staffordshire, NHS Trust. "It's very reassuring when a surgeon can say to a patient that the implant being used has such a high-performance record on the NJR here in the UK - and across the world - with other surgeons and patients. It's that bond of trust between patient and surgeon that POLAR3 gives you, and that is priceless."

"There are now four prominent registries with mid- to long-term data confirming that our OXINIUM Technology has the highest survivorship," said Vasant Padmanabhan, President Global R&D for Smith+Nephew.3,4 "With these milestone results, orthopaedic surgeons can be more confident than ever in recommending POLAR3 as best performing cementless hip construct and bearing combination on the market today to their patients."

References

National Joint Registry for England , Wales and Northern Ireland : 17th Annual Report. Table 3.H6/H7. Available at http://www.njrcentre.org.uk/njrcentre. Accessed 22 September 2020 .

Fewer than 250 cases remained at risk at this time point. Australian Orthopaedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry (AOANJRR) Hip, Knee & Shoulder Arthroplasty: 2020 Annual Report. Table HT30, Figure HT29. Available at https://aoanjrr.sahmri.com/annual-reports-2020. Accessed 09 October 2020 .

As in previous years, the Registry urges caution in the interpretation of this result. This bearing is a single company product, used with a small number of femoral stem and acetabular component combinations. This may have a confounding effect on the outcome, making it unclear if the lower rate of revision is an effect of the bearing surface or reflects the limited combinations of femoral and acetabular prostheses. Atrey A, Ancarani C, Fitch D, Bordini B. Impact of bearing couple on long-term component survivorship for primary cementless total hip replacement in a large arthroplasty registry. Poster presented at: Canadian Orthopedic Association; June 20-23, 2018; Victoria, British Columbia , Canada. Peters RM, Van Steenbergen LN, Stevens M, Rijk PC, Bulstra SK, Zijlstra WP. The effect of bearing type on the outcome of total hip arthroplasty. Acta Orthop. 2018:89;163-169.

Acknowledgments: We thank the patients and staff of all the hospitals in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who have contributed data to the National Joint Registry. We are grateful to the Healthcare Quality Improvement Partnership (HQIP), the NJR Steering Committee and staff at the NJR Centre for facilitating this work. The views expressed represent those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the National Joint Registry Steering Committee or the Health Quality Improvement Partnership (HQIP) who do not vouch for how the information is presented.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

