Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake: Reales 1.000% Szenario!? Ist dies die profitabelste Cannabis Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG4A ISIN: CA6540141091 Ticker-Symbol: NMK2 
Frankfurt
16.12.20
08:26 Uhr
0,124 Euro
+0,004
+2,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1300,13914:05
PR Newswire
16.12.2020 | 14:04
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nickel Rock Resources Announces OTCQB Symbol Change to "NIKLF"

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("the Company") (TSXV: NICL) (OTCQB: SSMLF) is pleased to announce that FINRA has approved a change of the Company's stock symbol trading on the OTC Markets. Effective tomorrow, Thursday, December 17, 2020, the Company's common shares will trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol "NIKLF" (OTCQB: NIKLF)". The current trading symbol is SSMLF.

The new symbol "NIKLF" has been chosen to reflect the rebranding of the Company including its recent name change and acquisition of several highly prospective Nickel projects in British Columbia.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Company recently announced several acquisitions resulting in a significant property package prospective for awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.
604-428-5690
www.nickelrockresources.com
info@nickelrockresources.com

NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.