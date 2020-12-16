Ovation Science Inc.: DermSafe Hand Sanitizer Provides Effective Alternative as Hand Dermatitis Increases from Excessive Use of Alcohol Sanitizers and Increased Hand Washing

Unique polymers in DermSafe retain moisture to help protect against excessive dry hands & contact dermatitis

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) used by doctors and dentists around the globe to kill germs

Recipient of the Canadian Dermatology Review Panel (DRP) Seal of Approval

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTC PINK:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") discusses the use of its non-alcohol hand sanitizer DermSafe® as an effective option to combat hand dermatitis (excessive dry hands) which is now prevalent due to increased hand washing and use of alcohol hand sanitizers. In addition, Health Canada recently increased its recall list to over eighty alcohol-based hand sanitizers as they may pose health risks (Health Canada Recall and Safety Alerts, December 11, 2020). Ovation's DermSafe is on Health Canada's approved list of hand sanitizers that meet Health Canada's requirements for sale in Canada (Refer to "Canada.ca: Hard-surface disinfectants and hand sanitizers (COVID-19): List of hand sanitizers authorized by Health Canada").

Health Canada and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have advised everyone to wash our hands frequently and/or use a hand sanitizer in order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. This preventive measure, although critical, has for some people caused complications, especially for healthcare workers, restaurant personnel and others that constantly wash their hands. This can result in dry, cracked hands, even hand dermatitis due to a reduction in the skin's natural skin barrier. Hand dermatitis can interfere with work and quality of life. In addition, not all alcohol hand sanitizer are effective or deemed safe. Since June 2020, more than eighty alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been recalled by Health Canada as they determined they presented a health risk to the population. The risks includes dermatitis, skin or eye irritation, even respiratory problems and headaches (Vancouver Sun, "COVID-19: Avoid these hand sanitizers that are recalled in Canada"; Sep 19, 2020).

"It's winter and we all know how dry our hands can get just from the weather alone, never mind all of the hand washing and sanitizer use. DermSafe is an effective alternative to alcohol hand sanitizers as it is a non-drying lotion made with our patented polymer Invisicare® which acts like a protective glove on your hands. Additionally, we use chlorhexidine gluconate or CHG, which has been safely used in soaps to prevent the spread of germs around the world for over 60 years," said Terry Howlett, CEO of Ovation Science. He added, "We keep hearing from customers that have tried DermSafe that they cannot believe how great their hands feel after using DermSafe. This is also verified by an independent study conducted by California Skin Research Institute, that shows how our Invisicare technology used in DermSafe, retains the moisture level in your hands; even with multiple hand washings."

DermSafe is available online at Amazon.ca, and at Source For Sports independent retail stores across Canada and at SourceForSports.ca. Commercial orders can be placed through our distributors by contacting info@ovationscience.com.

For information about DermSafe and to order visit: https://dermsafe.com

For information about all Ovation Science products visit: https://ovationscience.com/products/.

Statements have not been evaluated by Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe® hand sanitizer and its two CBD product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe® MD, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT and in the USA on OTC markets under the symbol OVATF. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance of expansion of its products in the US or elsewhere nor that a change in legislation will occur or have an impact. There are no guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Sebastian Kunyz: ovat@kincommunications.com Phone: 604-684-6730 or Toll Free at 866-684-6730

FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & CORPORATE INQUIRIES:

Doreen McMorran: doreen@ovationscience.com Phone: 604-283-0903 ext. 4

SOURCE: Ovation Science Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621059/DermSafe-Hand-Sanitizer-Provides-Effective-Alternative-as-Hand-Dermatitis-Increases-from-Excessive-Use-of-Alcohol-Sanitizers-and-Increased-Hand-Washing