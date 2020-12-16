Gourmet Provisions International Corp.: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Corporate Update; Plans for Growing and Expanding its Food Brands

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC PINK:GMPR) today announced a corporate update from its President and CEO James C. Vowler.

According to Vowler, Gourmet Provisions International Corp. will continue its growth in the consumable foods market by expanding its current brands & existing line of products. The company will also look to grow via acquisitions of other food brands opportunities. As for Pizza Fusion, "Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!" with locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, the company has partnered with a premier frozen pizza manufacturer to produce and distribute 3 Gourmet Gluten Free (one Vegan) Beets Crust, Spinach Crust & Broccoli Crust Pizzas (exciting full details in a press release soon).

Here are updates on the other food brands of the company:

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand (exciting full details coming in a press release soon).

PopsyCakes "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel's popular show "The Five" and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Christopher Street Products "Supporting the LGBT Community" sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick (exciting full details in a press release soon).

Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser" has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada(shareholders will be given more updates on this food brand soon).

Unique Foods along with its corporate Brand Ambassador and CBD partner Jack Brewer will expand its current Gourmet inventory of CBD edibles and launch into the exciting new highly sought after Psychedelic Edibles (full details will be announced soon).

Company Share Structure and Financials

In addition, we want to update shareholders regarding our existing share structure, etc. The current total shares issued and outstanding for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) is approximately 28 million, with 20 million restricted and 8 million in the public float; 2020 3rd quarterly financials posted onto the OTC with strong revenues, $233k profit and $360k+ in Notes off the books.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer (GMPR's Brand Ambassador) & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

