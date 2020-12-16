Flower Mound, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), doing business as Black Bird Potentials Inc., the exclusive distributor of MiteXstream biopesticide and manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products (https://grizzlycreeknaturals.com/), ahead of next week's expected EPA approval of MiteXstream, has begun to identify sources of Direct Sales and Distribution Channels intended to facilitate immediate Sales results. While positioning this disruptive biopesticide for introduction into numerous market segments, the recent "legalization" election results across the country have led the Company to focus its initial efforts in the Cannabis space, where demand is roaring.

Making Progress With Distribution Partners. Fabian Deneault, President of DGDM and developer of MiteXstream, stated, "In preparation for next week's expected EPA approval, we have now shifted our focus to a small number of potential distribution partners, all of whom are dedicated to delivering the unsurpassed cost-benefit of our MiteXstream to the growers, so they will be able to protect their valuable crops throughout the entire grow cycle. We remain convinced that, due to MiteXstream's efficacy, our company will become a Major Cannabis Innovator within the ever-expanding MJ industry, among others."

A Projected Cannabis Production: 2020- 2025. US recreational and medical cannabis industry sales are expected to be $19 billion for 2020, $24 billion for 2021 and, by 2025, with the four additions this month and expected newcomers, including New York, industry sales are expected to reach $45 billion (Source: Brightfield Group).

Gathering Positive In-Field Testing Results. Over the past year, the Company has had private parties from California to the East Coast, including We'd, a Montana-licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary, testing MiteXstream. In each case, MiteXstream proved effective in protecting cannabis plants from pests throughout the growth cycle, shortly after sprouting through the day of harvest.

Ability to Eradicate and Protect. MiteXstream is the foundational element of the Company. Without MiteXstream's qualities that allow use through the day of harvest coupled with a capacity to completely eliminate spider mites, quite literally on contact, as well as mold and mildew, on cannabis crops, DGDM would be "just another company" selling the "newest and best" widget. The "widget" is MiteXstream. Enjoy MiteXstream's efficacy in this short video:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfI5ms9lnMw

DGDM: Doing Good, Doing More. By developing and bringing to market an extremely safe, yet highly efficacious alternative to traditional pesticides, MiteXstream is an example of how the Company is living up to its mission statement, Doing Good, Doing More.

About DGDM:

Through its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials, DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird is the exclusive distributor in the U. S. and Canada for MiteXstream, a plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. EPA approval of MiteXstream is expected in late 2020.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

