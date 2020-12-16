ClickStream Corporation: Clickstream Acquires Nebula Software Corp - Developers of HeyPal App

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today it has acquired Nebula Software Corp. ("Nebula"), developer of the HeyPal app, a global social language learning community that allows users to learn new languages by chatting and sharing content with people from different countries and cultures around the world for a combination of cash, stock, and investment.

The exchanging Nebula shareholders received a total of 10,000,000 shares of Clickstream restricted common stock for 100% of Nebula. Nebula is now a Clickstream subsidiary. Clickstream has advanced $600,000 to develop, launch and market the HeyPal app. Nebula has executed executive employment agreements with Tristan Chaudhry and Isaac Nakash which include incentives for more Clickstream shares based upon performance.

Tristan Chaudhry is a full-stack software developer with experience building and scaling cutting edge software solutions and brands across a broad spectrum of industries. Chaudhry entered the cryptocurrency space at the age of 16 and was one of the first miners of "Litecoin". Chaudhry has many years of experience managing software development and design teams, as well as scaling user counts for digital products across the world.

Isaac Nakash is a viral content creator responsible for growing a top 100 YouTube Channel, generating over 2 Billion views on YouTube channel "Rclbeauty101". Additionally, Nakash launched his own YouTube channel "IsaacLive" which became the fastest growing YouTube channel to hit 1 Million subscribers in history, growing to over 1.3 million subscribers organically in less than 60 days. Nakash specializes in digital advertising for mobile apps and has a strong record of acquiring new users at extremely low cost-per-install rates. Nakash will be managing the entire user acquisition funnel for HeyPal's ad campaign.

Together, Chaudhry and Nakash successfully developed https://emberfitnessapp.com/ , a fitness app whereby you get paid to workout.

Frank Magliochetti, Clickstream CEO stated "This acquisition is congruent with our overall strategic plan of acquiring assets which bring high quality human capital to our team. Further, HeyPal being a language learning app, can scale globally thanks to the nature of the product. We see this acquisition as a means to diversify the audience of Clickstream's users across our family of products, and the addition of HeyPal will make our company a truly global brand."

Tristan Chaudhry, Nebula CEO stated "We are extremely excited to be joining the ClickStream family, and we believe HeyPal will further solidify ClickStream as a market leader of innovative consumer applications. Our team is confident that with the successful launch of the HeyPal app, in addition to our planned global marketing campaign, we will be able to make both HeyPal and ClickStream globally recognized names."

ABOUT NEBULA SOFTWARE CORPORATION

Nebula Software Corp is the developer of HeyPal, a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. As opposed to quizzes, flash cards and other traditional language studying tools, HeyPal's approach to helping its users learn a new language is by matching them together with native speakers of their target language. For example, if User A speaks English, and wants to learn French, HeyPal will match the user with User B who speaks fluent French and wishes to learn English. This approach makes the language learning process more fun, engaging, and encourages faster learning speed. HeyPal also has many social media features, including posts and media uploading to "language boards", allowing users to post original content and be immersed completely in the language they are learning. For more information about HeyPal, please visit website at www.heypalapp.com.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. Clickstream is currently developing WinQuik, a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production for 2021 featuring actor Pooch Hall and other celebrity hosts such as NFL Quarterback Joshua Dobbs and celebrity chef Jordan Andino. Show subject matter includes sports, music, Hollywood, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily as well as the ability to challenge friends and family 1-v-1. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the WinQuik platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

