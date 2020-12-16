DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of instrument, type of 12.5 pence each instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction (i) Realisation of awards granted in June 2018 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of instrument, type of 12.5 pence each instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction (i) Realisation of awards granted in June 2018 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. (ii) Sale of shares to cover the tax liability arising from the transaction set out above at (i). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP0 418,880 (ii) GBP7.50 196,874 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of instrument, type of 12.5 pence each instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction (i) Realisation of awards granted in June 2018 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. (ii) Sale of shares to cover the tax liability arising from the transaction set out above at (i). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP0 698,130 (ii) GBP7.50 328,122 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

