Dolphin Entertainment: The Door & Be Social Launch Culinary Influencer Marketing Initiative for Brands Looking To Create "Foodie" Buzz on Social Media

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Digital Influencer Marketing firm Be Social Group and Creative Relations Agency The Door, both subsidiaries of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), announced today the launch of Holiday Provisions Kit. The newest iteration of Be Social's The Kit, Holiday Provisions combines Be Social's expertise in influencer marketing and The Door's connections to the culinary and CPG industries.

Holiday Provisions is a curated collection of food, spirits, kitchen items and beverage essentials delivered directly into the hands of 70 chefs, well-known foodies and lifestyle influencers with an affinity for cooking. Brands in the inaugural edition include Crafthouse Cocktails, Jif, St. Dalfour, Coffee for Wellness, DO Cookie Dough Confections, Nana Joes Granola, and others.

"When we saw the tremendous success of Be Social's first Kit in September, we knew this was something we could successfully adapt to the epicurean world," said Charlie Dougiello, CEO of The Door. "Most importantly, we knew brands would be excited at the prospect of working with both The Door and Be Social as a collaborative team to successfully introduce their brands to influencers in an effort to generate new content as well as increased impressions and awareness."

"This new venture to collaborate with The Door on an ongoing basis is just one example of the expansion opportunities that have presented themselves since we joined the Dolphin Super Group in August," said Ali Grant, founder and CEO of Be Social. "With something like The Kit, there is no limit to how many different brand verticals we can explore with The Door and the rest of the Super Group agencies."

Be Social first debuted The Kit in September with a curated group of lifestyle brands including Sunday Riley, Supergoop, and Vanity Planet. This summer-themed box included a complementary collection of beauty products, swimwear, women's accessories, and hair tools, among other items, and generated 588 pieces of content for the brands involved and over 122 million impressions on social media.

Be Social is in the process of developing the 2021 calendar for The Kit, which will include a core set of quarterly seasonal boxes, as well as themed boxes aimed at targeted audiences, similar to the culinary audience for the Holiday Provisions Kit.

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives and tools ranging from media relations to social media and digital marketing. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including consumer product, food and beverage offerings, personalities, hospitality brands, events, technology platforms and entertainment/media entities.

About Be Social Group

Be Social Group is a Los Angeles-based digital communications agency and ?one of the first agencies with a hyper focus on executing influencer outreach and collaboration. Like the name suggests, Be Social is all about relationships. The company is an awareness-building powerhouse with a built-in influencer network of millions of close connections. ?The team has worked hard to cultivate deep-rooted relationships so that your brand, your message, and your story are amplified. With a dedicated focus on all things influencer, the company's expertise spans across influencers, media and experiences. Influential, innovative and progressive, Be Social has reinvented the approach to digital awareness.

The company was founded by Ali Grant in 2012. ?Ali recognized the power of digital creators and built a business harnessing their influence.?Inc. named Be Social one of the fastest growing companies in 2017 and 2018. You can learn more about Be Social on their ?website? and ?Instagram?.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

