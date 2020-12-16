Akeneo Closes Out 2020 with Four Wins Across Major Analyst and PIM Software Review Reports

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that unlock growth for corporate brands, distributors, manufacturers and retailers, today announced receiving a prestigious Digital Leadership Award from Ventana Research. The recognition caps a highly successful year in which Akeneo was also honored by the industry's most respected PIM software review sites, including G2, FeaturedCustomers, and Digital.com.

Akeneo won the sales category in Ventana Research's 13th Annual Digital Leadership Awards in recognition of the tangible eCommerce sales growth it achieved for Midland Scientific, a specialty laboratory products distributor with a 45-year history. Akeneo PIM enabled Midland Scientific to increase conversion rates and average order value, while reducing return rates, by creating a highly streamlined and consistent product experience for eCommerce shoppers. Akeneo PIM also helped Midland Scientific deliver vital services during the COVID-19 pandemic by preparing new products including masks and PPE for online purchase in under 24 hours.

Akeneo's ability to consistently deliver revenue-driving results for eCommerce brands has also recently been recognized by the industry's most prestigious software ranking services. Akeneo was the top-ranked vendor in both the Fall and Winter editions of G2's Grid® Report for Product Information Management (PIM), a widely referenced resource for PIM buyers and decision makers, with reviewers praising Akeneo PIM's high customer satisfaction score and large market presence. According to G2 reviews, 97% of users rated Akeneo 4 or 5 stars, and 9 out of 10 users say Akeneo PIM is heading in the right direction and that they would recommend the software to others.

In the Fall 2020 version of FeaturedCustomers' Product Information Management Software Customer Success Report, another go-to destination for PIM buyers to evaluate vendors based on real customer references, Akeneo was similarly ranked as a Market Leader, the top rating given to PIM software providers. FeaturedCustomers singled out Akeneo for praise based on outstanding customer references and quality scoring, and the company's highly effective social media presence.

Finally, Akeneo PIM was named one of the best PIM tools of 2021 by Digital.com, which ranks software based on user comments and social-media sentiment analysis to help SME businesses make the right buying decisions.

"Despite the pandemic, this has been a banner year for Akeneo as we've helped global distributors and brands to deliver great product experiences and adapt proactively to changing market conditions," said Mike Bender, VP of Sales, North America. "These awards are testament to Akeneo's innovative technology, our great customer support, and our user-friendly design - but they also show that a product-centric customer experience strategy is more important than ever as today's businesses work to address customers' ever-changing needs."

