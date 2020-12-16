Lucintel: The Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market is Expected to Reach $44.2 Billion by 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / The automotive detection and ranging sensor market has undergone significant change in recent years, with automotive detection technology evolving from short range object detection to long range object detection. The rising wave of imaging, radar, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors is creating potential for new detection and ranging sensor applications, which is driving the demand for the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.

In the automotive detection and ranging sensor market, various detection technologies, such as imaging, radar, LIDAR, and ultrasonic sensors, are used in blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, and pedestrian detection systems. Growing electronics content per vehicle, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, and high investment by automotive OEMs for passenger safety are creating new opportunities for various automotive detection and ranging sensor technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global Management Consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in the automotive detection and ranging sensor market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled "Technology Trends in the Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market 2020-2025". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.

Lucintel's study has found that the total market size of automotive detection and ranging sensors market is expected to reach US $44.2 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2025. Imaging sensor technology is the largest segment of the automotive detection and ranging sensor market, and LIDAR technology is witnessing an above average growth.

Emerging technology trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of long range radar with high frequency, development of Lidar with non-moving parts, and compact size ultrasonic sensors. Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Magna International, Valeo, and ZF TRW Automotive are among the major technology providers in the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the automotive detection and ranging sensor market by application, technology, and region as follows:

By Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

By Type

Imaging Sensors Monocular Camera Stereo Camera Night Vision Camera

Radar

By Frequency

24 GHz

77 GHz

79 GHz

By Range

Short Range

Mid-Range

Long Range

Ultrasonic Sensors

Sonar

Object Detection

Lidar

By Type

Mechanical Lidar

Static and Flash Lidar

By Range Short Range Mid-Range Long Range



By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Blind Spot Detection

Adaptive Cruise Control

Parking Assistance/Pedestrian Detection

Others Applications

Automated Braking System

Lane Change Assistance

Rear Collision Warning

Traffic Signal Assistance

By Region [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India

The Rest of the World

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

