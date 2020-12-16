Awaiting Final Approval from DTC

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") has successfully up-listed its common shares to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the symbol "DGTHF".

Recent news releases, filings and other corporate information for DGTL Holdings Inc. may now be found at; https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DGTHF/overview.

DGTL believes that listing on the OTCQB and FSE markets will provide DGTL's common shares with enhanced equity and liquidity and new visibility among U.S. and European investors as well as expanded access to the international investment banking community.





DGTL Holdings Inc. continues to trade on the TSX Venture under the symbol "DGTL".

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "DGTL" and the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the symbol "DGTHF".

About the OTCQB

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market for 10,000 US and global securities. OTC Link® ATS, connects issuers with a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

