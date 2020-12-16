Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Canuc Resources Corporation ("Canuc" or the "Company") (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) is pleased to welcome the Honourable Peter MacKay as a special advisor to the Company.

Peter MacKay PC, QC (Privy Council and Queen's Counsel) is currently serving as a strategic advisor to both Deloitte Canada and McInnes Cooper LLP. He is a former Crown Prosecutor and has served as Canada's Federal Minister of Justice (Attorney General). Mr. MacKay's practice focuses on government enforcement proceedings and compliance matters, and he has provided strategic advice to Canadian companies doing business globally as well as to international companies doing business in Canada.

Mr. MacKay served in the Parliament of Canada for many years and in a ministerial post in the Canadian government for nine years after the Conservative Party formed a government in 2006. Mr. MacKay has served as Canada's Attorney General and Minister of Justice, a position to which he was appointed in 2013. Prior to this post, he served as the Minister of National Defence for six years and had held joint cabinet positions as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

"We are very pleased to be able to seek input from Mr. MacKay who is an experienced international statesman. Mr. MacKay's insights in relation to security matters and matters of compliance, corporate governance and international affairs will benefit the Company greatly as we advance initiatives with our assets in Mexico, the USA and Canada," stated Chris Berlet, CEO of Canuc.

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior resource company holding the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight producing gas wells and has rights for further in-field developments. Canuc also has exclusive rights, through a Partnership Agreement with Ioticiti Networks Inc., to sell Industrial IoT applications and infrastructure in the Provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada and in the State of Texas, USA.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

