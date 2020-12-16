OCTO's customers can now benefit from OCTO IoT4Insurance

OCTO today announced it has launched OCTO IoT4Insurance on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to determine individual Policyholder driving behavior that favors their engagement and cross-selling. Insurance marketing and sales teams can build campaigns selecting the target from their portfolio in order to propose a motor line personalized offer based on OCTO scoring.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, OCTO IoT4Insurance is currently available on the AppExchange at OCTO IoT4Insurance

Octo IoT4Insurance revolutionises the insurance experience selecting and qualifying leads, increasing motor's portfolio quality and profitability. Thanks to the OCTO IoT4Insurance app and Salesforce platform, insurers now have a unique and clear 360°view of the policyholder.

OCTO's goal is to increase customer-perceived value and to support lead generation and fast-growing new opportunities.

Nicola Veratelli, OCTO Group CEO said: We are very pleased to be working with Salesforce to achieve our process improvement goal of enabling our insurance partners to operate more efficiently and realise better financial results. We will continue to innovate in the insurance sector, providing effective and valuable solutions for our partners."

"OCTO IoT4Insurance is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers with a clear view of customers for insurance companies." said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About OCTO

Founded in 2002, OCTO is a leading provider of telematic services and advanced data analytics for the Insurance sector, and increasingly one of the leading companies offering solutions for Fleet Telematics and Smart Mobility. With OCTO's unique propositions already established in the field of Insurtech and Smart Mobility, OCTO continues to expand in new sectors and international markets. In the context of an increasingly connected world, OCTO's advanced analytics and its set of IoT Big Data, generates actionable analytics giving life to a new era of Smart Telematics. Today it has over 6 million connected users and the largest database of vehicle telematics data in the world, with over 280 billion miles of driving data collected and 480,000 claims and insurance events analysed. It also manages over 400,000 vehicle rentals per month.

