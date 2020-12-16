Last week, the European Commission announced it plans to implement sustainability standards for Europe's growing battery industry. Consultant Circular Energy Storage published a report on lithium-ion battery life cycle and recycling economics this month and its findings ask tough questions of the commission's proposals.While batteries appear a staple ingredient in transitioning to a carbon-free economy, they also bring with them a fair number of sustainability concerns. In light of the challenges the technology poses, the European Commission has issued a proposal to facilitate lithium-ion battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...