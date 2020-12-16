Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Services Georgia Senatorial Run-off Election Cable System Advertisements Reaching Unprecedented Levels

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), today announces that its campaign advertisement sales for the month of December continue unabated. Adaptive previously projected election campaign ad revenue to continue into the month of December and early January, on the heels of two months of record revenue for October and November 2020, after already reporting the largest revenue for any months of August and September in the Company's history before.

Adaptive and its subsidiary companies provide Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

Though the U.S. House of Representatives remains in control of the Democratic Party by a slim margin, control of the U.S. Senate is yet to be determined. While all states, except for Georgia, have finalized their election results, Georgia is the only state with a special (run-off) election on January 5, 2021 to determine two remaining U.S. Senate seats, not just one. The results of those two races in Georgia will determine which political party will have control of the United States Senate.

Adaptive's CEO, J. Michael Heil, states: "Two days ago, America's electoral college completed its constitutional task. Now, all eyes are on Georgia. The results of Georgia's special election will not only affect politics of Georgia and government of the United States, but its impact will extend to the entire world, affecting America's foreign policy for years to come. Consequently, both parties are holding highly publicized campaign events and are continuing to make aggressive media-time investments to promote their respective candidates."

As previously reported, Adaptive's national cable advertising network includes multiple systems in Georgia. Adaptive sells and inserts advertising for over 15 cable systems in Georgia covering multiple Demographic Market Areas, including Atlanta, Columbus, Albany, and Macon, with systems also covering smaller communities.

Mr. Heil continues: "Because the presidential election in Georgia was determined by approximately 12,000 votes with variances in "down-ballot" results, every vote in every town and city in Georgia will be important in determining control of the United States Senate with this state-wide special election. Accordingly, the candidates and their respective political parties are still investing heavily in traditional television advertising. Our sales and technology teams will be working through the holidays to accommodate both parties and complete all digital ad insertions throughout the entire month of December."

