Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of December 2020 of $0.075 per common share, to be paid January 12, 2021 to shareholders of record December 31, 2020. In the event that dividends declared are less than taxable income for the year ended December 31, 2020, Atrium will pay a special dividend on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record December 31, 2020. The amount of the special dividend will be determined when Atrium announces its 2020 results on February 9, 2021.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

