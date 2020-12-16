Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Reports Additional Parbec Assays, Program Updates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the receipt of assays and the ongoing drill program at our flagship asset, the wholly owned Parbec Open Pit Constrained Gold Deposit located in Malartic Quebec, on the Cadillac Break and adjacent to the Canadian Malartic Open Pit Gold Mine.

Renforth has received additional assays, including the interval of 1.23 g/t Au in 5.8m commencing at 7.2m down the hole in PAR-20-103. The 2020 Parbec drill program has been completed with 9,644.65m drilled in 27 drill holes, exceeding the 7000m target for the program. Assays have been received for a total of 1,327m of the drilling, all of PAR-20-100 to PAR-20-102, with partial results for PAR-20-103 received, with a significant number of assays still awaited. Drilling has concluded for the holidays, de-mob has commenced. Drill holes up to and including PAR-20-118 have been split and delivered to the lab, the balance of the splitting with be completed in January 2021, with drilling also scheduled to resume in late January.

PAR-20-102 Highlights

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t PAR-20-102* 34 35.5 1.5 0.95 PAR-20-102 202.7 203.05 0.35 2.39 PAR-20-102 220 221.5 1.5 3.53 PAR-20-102 225.5 226.5 1 1.66 PAR-20-102 232.5 233.75 1.25 1.95 *previously press released Dec. 9/20

PAR-20-103 Highlights (received to date)

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t PAR-20-103 7.2 13 5.8 1.23 Including 8.2 9.5 1.3 4.43 PAR-20-103 62.75 63.3 0.55 2.32

Surimeau Update

Samples selected from the drilling which was completed at Surimeau have been split and will be submitted to the lab for full element assay, results will be shared once available. Select pieces from SUR-20-002 were sawn, as opposed to split, in order to offer a better look at mineralization seen on the outside of the core, the pictures appear below.

Sample results reported on in this press release were logged and split in the field, bagged, tagged and sealed, then delivered personally by project geologists to ALS Canada Ltd. in Val d'Or, Quebec. The samples were assayed using fire assay for gold with a gravimetric finish.

Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ# 2129) a "qualified person" pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#200 - 65 Front St. E, Toronto, ON M5E 1B5

