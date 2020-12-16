Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. Starts Trading on OTCQB Under the Symbol PACRF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. ("PacRoots" or the "Company") (CSE:PACR)(OTCQB:PACRF) is pleased to announce it has commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol PACRF. The Company's new U.S. listing is anticipated to provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders and potential investors. The enhanced reporting requirements and greater transparency, will provide exemptions from the U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand investment advisors' the ability to research and recommend investment in Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

In conjunction with the new OTCQB listing, the Company has also applied and is awaiting approval from the Depository Trust Company to make the Company's common shares eligible to clear electronically and settle through DTC. This approval would further facilitate trading in the United States.

President & CEO of Pac Roots, Patrick Elliott, commented, "With the cannabis industry gaining momentum in the United States, this cross-border listing will increase our visibility and open the doors to new investors as well as enable exciting business opportunities."

ABOUT PAC ROOTS

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. is the future of genetics. By focusing on elite cannabis genetic development, the Company maximizes the quality of its products, by keeping yields and profit margins high. Pac Roots subsidizes costs with several strategic partners; Phenome One, one of the largest live genetic libraries in Canada composed of over 350+ live cultivars as well as their JV partnership with Rock Creek Farms and Speakeasy Cannabis Club which leverages existing infrastructure, equipment and access to land on a 100-acre Hemp Project. This combination has the company positioned to be cash-flow positive within their first year of trading.

ON BEHALF OF PAC ROOTS CANNABIS CORP.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

Telephone: 604-609-6171

www.pacroots.ca

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621065/Pac-Roots-Cannabis-Corp-Starts-Trading-on-OTCQB-Under-the-Symbol-PACRF