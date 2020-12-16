Efficient correspondence management from the cloud for end-to-end traceability and transparency

In 2018, VIA Rail commissioned Siemens Mobility to supply next-generation push-pull trains. In addition to delivering the trains, a broad scope of contractual obligations and documentation requirements need to be satisfied. To streamline processing, the company sought a cloud-based standard product that would facilitate reliable and traceable exchange for technical data and documents. Fabasoft Approve now serves as a central information hub for project correspondence and for coordinating, managing, reviewing, and approving technical information.

Since the beginning of 2020, several hundred project team members from VIA Rail and Siemens Mobility have been handling the entire data exchange, including the associated correspondence, using the central platform and without leaving the system they're working in. Collaborative use reduces the time and effort spent on manual administration dramatically, making the process highly efficient.

"Our cooperation with Siemens Mobility has been simplified tremendously. Now we don't receive any documents by e-mail, since official project correspondence is handled securely and traceably with Fabasoft Approve, something that is indispensable for mega-scale projects spanning several years," says Arnaud Lacaze, Project Director at VIA Rail Canada, describing one of the software's many advantages.

"By leveraging our product as a shared-use data management platform, project management was elevated to a new level. Both companies benefit from the ensuing synergies, such as accelerated processes and seamless traceability," adds Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive for Cloud Services at Fabasoft.

Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve, the cloud-based standard product for managing technical data and documents in industrial environments, integrates all project partners on a secure, high-performance platform. Creating and editing documents as well as review and approval processes are handled more efficiently and traceably with a significantly reduced manual workload.

About VIA Rail Canada

VIA Rail operates Canada's national passenger rail service on behalf of the Canadian government. With over 3,000 employees and a network covering 12,500 km, VIA Rail transports more than five million passengers every year.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management.

