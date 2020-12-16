Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.12.2020
Christina Lake: Reales 1.000% Szenario!? Ist dies die profitabelste Cannabis Aktie?
NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Provides Food Security to Those in Need

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Chemicals Corporation, 1000 Seventh Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 5L5

www.novachemicals.com | 403.750.3600 tel | 403.269.7410 fax

NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today announced a $125,000 USD donation to food banks in the Company's primary manufacturing, commercial, and operating locations to help provide food security this holiday season to those in need. The latest effort in NOVA Chemicals' community response to COVID-19, this financial contribution is in response to children, families, and seniors facing hunger amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We at NOVA Chemicals are acutely aware of the many challenges 2020 has brought to our friends and neighbors, with food security being a particularly troublesome situation for so many. With that in mind, we are partnering with food banks in the communities where we live and work to help those that need it the most," stated Luis Sierra, President and CEO, NOVA Chemicals.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, NOVA Chemicals and its employees have donated more than $300,000 USD through direct donations and employee matching to support organizations in the company's core geographies. In addition to financial contributions, NOVA Chemicals has donated in-kind materials to assist in the production of protective personal equipment, hand sanitizer, and cold-chain shipping containers to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Benefactors of NOVA Chemicals' food bank donations include

  • Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.
  • Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S.A.
  • Houston Food Bank, Houston, Texas, U.S.A.
  • Inn of the Good Shepherd, Sarnia, Ontario, Canada
  • Red Deer Food Bank, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada
  • Calgary Inter-Faith Food Bank, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

##


About NOVA Chemicals Corporation
NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Visit NOVA Chemicals on the Internet at www.novachem.com (http://www.novachem.com/).

NOVA Chemicals Media Contact
Jennifer Nanz, Director, Corporate Communications
e-mail: Jennifer.Nanz@novachem.com (mailto:Jennifer.Nanz@novachem.com)

The NOVA Chemicals logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.
Responsible Care is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
