ScotGems Plc - Change of Auditor

From: ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Date:16 December 2020

Change of Auditor

The Company announces that the Company's auditor, EY LLP ('EY'), has resigned from its office as statutory auditor with effect from 15 December 2020.

EY have confirmed that there are no circumstances in connection with their ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company. As required by Section 520(2) of the Companies Act, shareholders will be sent a copy of EY's statement of its reasons for resignation. Accordingly this has been sent today. The statement is also available on the Company's website www.scotgems.com and has been sent to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM), where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further the Company announces that the Board has approved the appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. This follows a competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit Committee. Johnston Carmichael LLP's appointment as auditor to the Company in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2021 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's next Annual General Meeting to be held in April 2021.

For further information, please contact:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500