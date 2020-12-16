Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake: Reales 1.000% Szenario!? Ist dies die profitabelste Cannabis Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2020 | 16:40
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScotGems Plc - Change of Auditor

ScotGems Plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

London, December 16

From: ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Date:16 December 2020

Change of Auditor

The Company announces that the Company's auditor, EY LLP ('EY'), has resigned from its office as statutory auditor with effect from 15 December 2020.

EY have confirmed that there are no circumstances in connection with their ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company. As required by Section 520(2) of the Companies Act, shareholders will be sent a copy of EY's statement of its reasons for resignation. Accordingly this has been sent today. The statement is also available on the Company's website www.scotgems.com and has been sent to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM), where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further the Company announces that the Board has approved the appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. This follows a competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit Committee. Johnston Carmichael LLP's appointment as auditor to the Company in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2021 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's next Annual General Meeting to be held in April 2021.

For further information, please contact:

PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.