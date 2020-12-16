The "Europe Organic Apple Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Retail and Others) and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European organic apple market was valued at US$ 511.81 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,152.19 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020-2027.

The organic apple is cultivated with the help of organic matter without the incorporation of artificial fertilizers or harmful chemicals. The importance of organic farming has been understood with the wake of alarming health issues and rising focus toward healthy lifestyle. The organic apple allows retention of essential nutrients without hampering the nutritional aspect of the product. The use of chemicals and fertilizers in the cultivation of conventional form of apples mostly affects the health aspect and nutrients level. Rising inclination of people toward these organic forms of the apples has encouraged the manufacturers to invest heavily in products containing the same as one of their primary constituents.

Based on distribution channel, the organic apple market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retail, and others. In 2019, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the organic apple market with the highest market share. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are self-help stores where the products are placed in an organized way in different sections and shelves to attract customers. These types of stores offer an extensive choice of organic apple products to consumers i. e. different varieties of organic apple, at one place in affordable prices compared to other distribution channels. This factor has led to increased sales of organic apple products through supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Geographically, the Europe organic apple market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe. In 2019, the Rest of Europe segment held the largest share of the Europe organic apple market, followed by Italy and France. The growth of the market is attributed to the rise in production and consumption of organic apple in the countries. Further, rising awareness related to harmful effects of using chemicals and pesticides to enhance the production of the crop along with growing focus over sustainability have encouraged the farmers and the consumer to prefer organic varieties of fruit, especially organic apple. The rising focus toward health coupled with growing consumption of natural and organic apple is further expected to stimulate the growth of organic apple market in the countries. Also, surge in demand for organic apple across food beverage industries in preparation of juice and other such derivatives are also stipulating the demand of the organic fruits.

The COVID-19 pandemic started in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and has spread across the globe at an energetic pace. The US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, and the UK are among the most affected nations to the degree of affirmed cases and pronounced passing as of 24 August 2020. According to the WHO, there are ~23,586,641 affirmed cases and 812,537 death cases across the world. COVID-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food beverage industry is one of the major businesses affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Health Benefits Associated With Organic Apples

Rising Consumer Preferences for Organic Apples

Restraints

Limited Yield of Organic Apples

Opportunities

Increasing Applications of Organic Apple in Food and Beverage Industry

Future Trends

Growing Trend of Veganism

