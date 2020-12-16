Newly Established Partnership Aims to Connect Worldwide Soccer Enthusiasts through Metaverse for Sports Fans

GreenPark Sports, the fan-focused publisher and developer of mobile games and social experiences, has announced a global partnership with world-renowned Spanish soccer league LaLiga. GreenPark and LaLiga will work closely together in the multiyear deal to engage next-generation soccer fans in GreenPark's virtual metaverse for sports and esports fans.

With the commitment to captivate local fan communities and networks, the partnership allows fans to select any of the league's 20 teams as they flex their team spirit using their in-game avatar. As a GreenPark "superfan," players will also be able to digitally outfit their avatar with authentic and custom LaLiga team gear, while participating in obstacle course runs, dance battles and various other minigames including some that leverage real-time scoring and statistics. In-game currency can also be exchanged for exclusive rewards and digital fan-gear.

"As one of the leading sports brands in the world, we continuously explore all the unique avenues to connect and engage with our fans globally. This partnership will let us get closer to the gaming community worldwide and offer them the possibility to follow the best soccer in the world, LaLiga" said Oscar Mayo, Head of Marketing and International Development at LaLiga. "We are confident that our partnership with GreenPark Sports will help us reach the next generation of fans by offering an exciting virtual arena for them to be a part of."

Launching in early 2021, GreenPark Sports creates immersive social platforms for the new generation of sports and esports fans. The free-to-play mobile app will offer in-game experiences, allowing fans to battle it out through a variety of challenges and become the undisputed "Best Fans" of their league. Players can earn rewards virtually as well as exclusive tangible rewards.

"LaLiga represents some of the largest brands in all of sport, and the fueling passion from their fans is unparalleled," said Tony Grillo, Vice President of Business Operations at GreenPark. "We look forward to co-creating special experiences for their fans and seeing them bring their energy into GreenPark!"

The new partnership follows GreenPark's announcements with the National Basketball Association (NBA) earlier this month and the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) in January.

ABOUT GREENPARK

Founded in 2018, GreenPark Sports is a publisher and developer of fan-forward, digital experiences and mobile games for the new generation of sports and esports fans. Co-founded by Chad Hurley (YouTube Co-founder former CEO), Nick Swinmurn (Zappos founder former CEO) and Ken Martin (BLITZ Co-founder former CCO), GreenPark Sports was created to reimagine the role of today's digitally-native fan as an active participant in the live sports/esports they love.

ABOUT LALIGA

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation which is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. In the 2019/20 season, LaLiga reached 2.8 billion people globally. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 55 countries through eleven offices and 46 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its foundation and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

