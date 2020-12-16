News summary:

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its technology has been selected for Germany's first open radio access network (O-RAN) proof of concept (PoC). Conducted by Telefónica Germany O2, the field trial is a major step towards open and disaggregated RAN architectures. Built on Ensemble Activator, ADVA's carrier-grade network operating system (NOS) running on Edgecore's white box switches, and the OSA 5401, ADVA's pluggable grandmaster clock and GNSS receiver, the PoC shows how Telefónica Germany O2 can build disaggregated and vendor-neutral mobile networks that significantly reduce deployment and operational costs. The unique combination of ADVA's expertise in carrier-grade NOS technology and its Oscilloquartz synchronization solution has enabled this PoC to go beyond other such trials and address the most stringent network timing requirements.

"This PoC is an important stage in our journey towards open 5G networking. It shows how we can achieve the scale and agility needed for the widespread rollout of next-generation mobile services and underlines the benefits of vendor collaboration and interoperability," commented Matthias Sauder, director, mobile access network, Telefónica Germany O2. "With this open RAN pilot in our O2 live network, we're highlighting what can be achieved when industry leaders from across the value chain cooperate closely together in an open environment. We're also proving that a disaggregated model built on affordable software-empowered hardware can deliver transport infrastructure with new levels of efficiency for 4G as well as 5G networks in the future."

The multi-vendor PoC is built on ADVA's feature-rich Ensemble Activator running on Edgecore's switching device. Developed as part of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), the software frees mobile network operators (MNOs) from closed proprietary systems and enables them to create vendor-neutral disaggregated infrastructure with best-of-breed components. The OSA 5401's time synchronization capabilities are also central to the Telefónica Germany O2 trial, including its ability to send PTP sync information and corresponding messages with precise timestamping data. The OSA 5401 also makes this advanced operation compatible with 5G radio access points from third-party suppliers and augments the accurate timing needed.

"By harnessing our high-performance NOS and compact timing solution, Telefónica Germany O2 is taking a big step towards open and disaggregated 5G networking. This PoC shows how it will be able to utilize RAN technology from multiple vendors and leverage the full benefits of separated software and hardware," said Eli Angel, VP, product line management, ADVA. "As we're proving in multiple real-world trials with major MNOs, our Ensemble Activator is the ideal choice for turning third-party white box switches from a wide range of suppliers into disaggregated cell site gateways (DCSGs). What's more, our OSA 5401 provides the strict timing and interoperability needed for an open model. To put it simply, our technology is the key to making open RAN work."

