MobiWellness Inc.: MobiWellness Is Now America's Largest Mobile Hormone Replacement Therapy Service

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / MobiWellness, Inc. is an online platform that helps connect patients with doctors that are hormone therapy experts in the patient's state. What is even more valuable, is that thanks to the MobiWellness platform, there is no longer a need to go visit any clinics or labs again, everything can be handled from your home or office.

With locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale Arizona, Boston Massachusetts, Denver Colorado, Philadelphia Pennsylvania, Miami, Palm Beach and Tampa Florida, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio Texas, Chicago Illinois and Seattle Washington, with locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco California coming soon. Become a patient at https://MobiWellness.com

According to MobiWellness Inc.'s spokesperson, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy patients are the treatment's best sales people. Take the story of a 34 year old patient who wanted to remain anonymous so he will be referred to as John. For many years, John felt something was not quite right. He was young and healthy, barely 30 years old, yet he noticed a substantial lack in energy, motivation and clarity than he had just a few years before while still in his 20's.

After being diagnosed with Low Testosterone, the unexplainable symptoms finally made sense. Most importantly, he now had the knowledge he needed to figure out how to fix it. He started speaking with several doctors and John realized that the solution was Testosterone Replacement Therapy, also known as TRT. This is the amazing story about how it changed his life.

It has been more than a year since John started his TRT therapy, so he felt the need to share his story and journey with others who are unnecessarily suffering with the same symptoms; lack of energy, depression, weight gain, lower sex drive. Many people write these off as just being a part of aging. Here's the reality; nearly 40% of men over the age of 40 have Low T and would benefit from some form of HRT or TRT.

Here is the first point: these symptoms are not just a part of aging! Getting older does not mean having a lower quality of life by default. In fact many people, after getting properly balanced, exclaim that they feel better in their 30's, 40's and even 50's, than they did in their 20's, because their hormones were probably unbalanced.

Here is the second important point: most doctors are not hormone specialists. They may order blood work for you and send it to a lab, but when analyzing the results, they compare patients results to a national or global average of where men "should" be for their age, and as long as you are anywhere on that spectrum, it is unlikely they will recommend treatment, even if you are on the very low end.

If you have anything but the most perfect balance possible, you are not going to feel your best. So even if a doctor says your hormone levels are "good enough" it might not be a bad idea to speak to a doctor that is a specialist in hormones to make sure that you are living up to your PERSONAL fullest potential.

Just like anything, there is bad, and good. From John's experience, and the experience of many other people in similar situations, the feedback is almost always all positive.

The negatives: Some of the negatives that men using HRT have reported include slight increases in body acne, body hair, and initially some temporary aches and pains as the body adjusts.

Now let's talk about the positives: Almost anyone you ask who is undergoing HRT or TRT will agree that the minor negatives are far outweighed by the dramatic positives.

Physical Improvements:

According to John, it took about 2-3 weeks from his very first treatment to realize the first significant benefit of getting his low T fixed with Testosterone Replacement Therapy.

He had been going on dates and met a woman he went out with several times. This in itself was a big change, because before this point, his energy was so low he had begun to lose interest in even trying to date.

While on the date, he noticed that not only was he much more alert, energized, and excited about life and interacting with someone special, when they got home that night, he realized that TRT was really working by providing natural improvements to his overall function.

Mood Enhancement:

John had relied on antidepressants for years. Within months of starting TRT, his moods and feelings had completely stabilized, his sleep schedule improved, he was losing weight, and reported a better overall outlook on life.

Before testosterone, John often felt lethargic, unmotivated, and generally pessimistic about life, even when he had everything going for him. At one point (before TRT), John was living in a mansion in one of the most beautiful parts of California, owned multiple exotic cars, had a successful business and a beautiful girlfriend, yet still reported feeling hopeless and constantly seeing life through a negative lens.

If he was alone, he would often lack the energy and motivation to get out of bed, and sometimes sleep late into the afternoon. Some days he would not get out of bed or eat at all. He would also experience depressive moods that could last for weeks, while taking antidepressants that bandaided the issue but were obviously not a solution. At the core of it all, he felt unbalanced.

Now John reports feeling good on the low end, to great on the high end, on an everyday basis. Bad days now are often the exception, rather than the norm.

Self Perception:

One of the notable positive side effects that patients like John report, is having a more positive self perception. Who wouldn't feel better about themselves after losing some weight, gaining more energy, and feeling like a rockstar again (or maybe for the first time) in the bedroom?

Anger Management and Depression:

Not being able to control anger, having frequent outbursts, or finding yourself irritated by small things that you know normally would not bother you are all signs of hormone imbalance. John never had issues with anger, but he did frequently struggle with depression. Small frustrations like misplacing wallets and keys, or getting a parking ticket, would send him spiraling into days or weeks of negative thoughts. Correcting hormone deficiencies by using Hormone Replacement Therapy to get balanced has helped many people get control back over their emotions, and lives.

Other Benefits:

Do you want your self motivation to improve? That is one of the top benefits that John said he attained after a few months of treatment.

Some other physical benefits of TRT included needing less sleep, muscle and strength gains, loss of fat and less "dad bod" and many other noticeable positives.

"To put things simply, having the right balance of hormones, like bioidentical testosterone, makes things in the human body work how they are supposed to." said John.

