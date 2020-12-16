Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Wins Gold at Drinks Business 2020 Global Malbec Masters

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce retail platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, leather goods, accessories, and luxury home items, announces that its wine brand Algodon Fine Wines has been awarded three medal awards from the Drink's Business 2020 Global Malbec Masters competition. Algodon's Gran Cuvee 2012 was awarded a gold medal, its Malbec-Bonarda 2014 won a silver medal, and its Malbec 2017 won a silver medal.

The Drink's Business Global Masters is a series of blind tasting competitions, judged by the finest palates in the world: a panel of Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, and senior buyers only. All preconceived ideas about the importance of location are pushed to one side as wines from across the world are judged on the taste of their grapes, the skill of their winemakers, and their respective price classes. The top wines were awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze medals according to their result, and those expressions that stood out as being outstanding in their field received the ultimate accolade: the title of Malbec Master. The 2020 competition was judged over two days in November at the Novotel London Bridge Hotel, and judged by Patrick Schmitt MW, David Round MW and Simon Field MW. The Drinks Business announcement of the 2020 Global Malbec Masters competition award winners can be found online at https://www.thedrinksbusiness.com/2020/12/the-best-malbecs-from-the-global-masters-2020/

"We are all so pleased to see our wines receive such esteemed acclaim from the Drinks Business Global Malbec Masters," said Scott Mathis, Founder and Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, which owns and operates Algodon Fine Wines. "This recognition stands as a testament to the skill and dedication of our first-class winemaker, Mauro Nosenzo, as well as our supporting wine team and wine advisors. We are excited about the continued roll out of our wines via e-commerce in the U.S. and in South America, and support such as this only adds to our ability to reach new audiences. We are grateful to the Drinks Business for giving us the opportunity to show the world what we're made of."

Algodon Fine Wines can be purchased in the U.S. at AlgodonFineWines.com, where you can save 20% on your order using Friends and Family discount code vino1234 (plus free ground shipping on orders of 6 bottles or more, or your minimum purchase of $150). Algodon Fine Wines are also available at these online and retail locations: VinPorter, Sherry-Lehmann, Spec's, Le Boutellier, and The Noble Grape. To purchase wines in Argentina, please visit AlgodonWines.com.ar

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007 and with vineyards dating back to 1946, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s. Algodon's premium wines have received top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions including Gold Medals from the prestigious Global Masters Wine Competition, comprised of master sommeliers. Algodon's Black Label Reserves represent the best selection from Algodon with 100% microvinified blends whose low yield produces full concentration of fruit and flavor. Algodon Fine Wines are imported to the U.S. by Seaview Imports.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Our goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Fine Wine's renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Visit AlgodonFineWines.com for more information. Algodon Fine Wines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., which also owns and operates a growing collection of luxury assets including Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), an e-commerce luxury leather accessories and fashion brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best quality leather goods and accessories. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com) is headquartered in New York City.

