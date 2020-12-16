FansUnite will gain first-mover advantage into the U.S. esports betting market through long term partnership with GameCo

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), a technology company providing leading online gaming solutions, is pleased to announce its partner, GameCo LLC ("GameCo"), a Las Vegas based pioneer in Video Game Gambling, has entered into a partnership with US Bookmaking and Sky Ute Casino to establish the first dedicated esports sportsbook in the United States. Wholly owned subsidiary Askott Entertainment will supply its iGaming platform, Chameleon, as part of a fully integrated esports betting solution.

Through GameCo's partnership with Sky Ute Casino and US Bookmaking, FansUnite will be the first iGaming solutions provider to receive significant exposure in the U.S. esports betting market.

As previously announced on September 2nd, 2020, FansUnite entered into a partnership with GameCo to establish a fully integrated turnkey esports betting solution for online casinos and sportsbooks in the United States. Under the agreement with GameCo and Sky Ute Casino, Askott Entertainment's Chameleon iGaming Platform will form the basis of GameCo's esports betting offering alongside GRID's data platform and 10Star's odds feed and risk management services, resulting in an esports sportsbook with extensive and broad-ranging services that are geared towards the younger demographic of online gamblers.

"We are delighted to be part of the first-ever real money esports sportsbook in the U.S. as it represents a major milestone for FansUnite and the entire betting community globally," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite Entertainment. "Entering the U.S. market has always been part of our growth roadmap and partnering with GameCo in September represented a channel for us to introduce our leading B2B esports betting solution to a sizable and growing market. This latest customer win has exceeded our own expectations and validates our technology, strategy, and legitimacy of our organization. With our first casino customer now in hand, we are eager to continue our collaboration with GameCo, GRID, and 10 Star to establish a larger presence in the U.S. market."

Blaine Graboyes, Co-Founder and CEO of GameCo added, "This marks a new era for GameCo as we will be the frontrunners in capturing revenue from an untouched segment in the U.S. online casino market. We require the most innovative technology that will provide a strong backbone for our betting systems and we are pleased that FansUnite is able to fulfill that need with the Chameleon iGaming solutions."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

About GameCo

GameCo LLC creates revolutionary gaming products and experiences that drive growth and deliver a new, different, and younger player for digital and retail casinos. The inventor of the world's first skill-based Video Game Gambling Machine (VGM), GameCo's omnichannel land-based and online platform combines the fun and interactivity of video games with the thrill and anticipation of gambling. Through its iGameCo brand, GameCo develops unique video game gambling titles for digital casinos and provides the first turnkey, outsourced, full-service esports betting solution built specifically for the regulated US market. GameCo's Video Game Gambling platform and patent-pending GamersEdge technology enables game developers and publishers to distribute and monetize video games into regulated gaming markets. GameCo offers single player and esports-style multiplayer games with a wide portfolio of sports, casual, and arcade titles that also feature brand licenses from major studios and celebrities such as Steve Aoki from DJ Kid Millionaire LTD., "SOULCALIBURII" with BANDAI NAMCO Amusement Inc., and Star Trek with CBS Consumer Products, Inc.

GameCo LLC is privately held and headquartered in Las Vegas and currently licensed to operate in more than twenty gaming jurisdictions, including Nevada. For the latest GameCo news, please visit https://gameco.com/product or follow the company on Twitter at twitter.com/GameCoLLC.

