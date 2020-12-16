CORT Wins BGRS Supply Chain Relocation Award

CORT Business Services recognized for its commitment to service excellence at the BGRS 2020 Supplier Partner Forum

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / CORT Destination Services, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, recently received a 2020 Supply Chain Relocation Silver Award from BGRS for its exceptional performance and commitment to service excellence. CORT accepted the award at the BGRS 2020 Supplier Partner Forum Awards Celebration, held virtually on October 22, 2020.

"The entire CORT team is appreciative of the recognition we have received from BGRS," said Jeff Rowe, Executive Vice President of Residential Sales at CORT. "Our teams of consultants, warehouse personnel, delivery drivers and global partners work hard every day to carry both the CORT and BGRS brands. It is always appreciated when great companies such as BGRS recognize our people for what they do and how much they care."

BGRS's 2020 Supplier Partner Forum took place virtually this year to recognize the outstanding performance of the company's supplier partners in a year that has presented unprecedented challenges. BGRS supplier partners were recognized for 12 months of outstanding performance between July 2019 and June 2020.

"It is always motivating for our team to know how much they are appreciated, but especially in 2020 where the business environment has been so challenging," Rowe added. "We will continue to work hard to ensure that every customer has the best possible relocation experience."

CORT Destination Services supports thousands of individuals and families through the challenges inherent in relocating for work. Together with its partners, CORT Destination Services help assignees discover great neighborhoods, find the right home, choose the best school, and get settled into their new community with less stress and more confidence.

To learn more about CORT Destination Services, visit https://www.cortdestinationservices.com/.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About BGRS

BGRS develops and implements comprehensive talent mobility solutions for corporate and government clients worldwide. By combining deep industry experience and unparalleled insights on the future of talent mobility, we enable our clients to design mobility programs that empower them to attract, retain and develop top performers. With nearly 1,400 people across six continents, we blend global perspective with local market strength.

