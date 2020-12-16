Recognition earned for career development and training, corporate culture, diversity and the Company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has been recognized for three gold awards in the 5th Annual 2020 Pillar World Awards, all in the "Great Workplace of the Year" category with one win each for the Company's operations in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Rimini Street was also the recipient of the "Grand Winners" award for winning these three coveted gold awards. The Pillar World Awards program honors the best employers, employees and HR achievements and professionals from around the world who help create and drive best places to work. The Pillar World Award winners were honored in a virtual ceremony on December 10, 2020.

Rimini Street Wins Three Gold Pillar World Awards for Great Workplace of the Year in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Latin America (Graphic: Business Wire)

Employee Relations and Talent Management Activities Support Business Growth

Rimini Street recognizes employee engagement and corporate culture are key in any organization to support growth and success. With more than 1,300 employees across 20 countries of operation, the Company operates globally with complete transparency and encourages a culture of shared success what is built together, is celebrated together. Rimini Street earned its Great Workplace of the Year designations through a number of initiatives undertaken by the Company over the last year including launching its new "Leadership Path to Success" curriculum for its global leadership team, designed to skill-up managers across the organization and create a common leadership language and employee engagement strategies. The Company was also recognized for its sabbatical program for 10 years of service, strong benefits package and its Global Employee Assistance Program, which aids employees during times of crisis providing mental, physical, social and financial well-being support.

The Pillar World Awards also recognized Rimini Street for its unwavering commitment to its employees both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic became evident, the Company quickly shifted to protect its employees by transitioning to a near 100% remote working environment, closing global offices all while ensuring business continued without disruption. Spot bonuses were distributed to all employees earning below a certain amount to help with expenses and healthcare costs associated with the pandemic. The program benefited around 30% of employees worldwide.

"We are proud and humbled to be recognized across three of our regions for our workplace culture, career opportunity and development, and our approach to diversity and inclusiveness," said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. "A great workplace culture is a foundation for business success and growth. Our business is dependent on our people who are the heart and soul of what we deliver to our clients each and every day. Recognizing their value and rewarding their hard work even during challenging times such as the pandemic ensures that we can make a real difference in their lives and the success of our clients."

About the Pillar World Awards

The coveted annual Pillar World Awards is the world's premier awards program honoring best employers, employees, and HR achievements. The awards recognize the world's best employers, employees and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products, services, trainings, and consultants who help to create and drive best places to work. Learn more about the Pillar World Awards at https://pillarworldawards.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 3,700 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

