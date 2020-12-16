Plasco Conversion Technologies Inc. changes name to Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.

OMNI CT launches OMNI200

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNI CT is pleased to announce our flagship product: The OMNI200TM Gasification and Plasma Refining System (GPRSTM). OMNI200TM converts any solid energetic material into OMNISyngasTM and OMNIRock. OMNISyngas is used to produce hydrogen, bio-fuels, synthetic natural gas, chemicals or electricity. OMNIRockTM inert vitrified material has many uses including abrasives and slag cement.

