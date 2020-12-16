Anzeige
Christina Lake: Reales 1.000% Szenario!? Ist dies die profitabelste Cannabis Aktie?
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2020
90 Leser
Orosur Mining Inc Announces AGM Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI) (AIM:OMI) announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 2:00 p.m. GMT today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

AGM Voting Results

At the AGM, a total of 43,851,102 common shares of the 163,529,341 shares outstanding as at the November 6, 2020 record date, were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 26.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular were re-elected as directors as follows:

Nominee

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes
withheld

% Votes withheld

Louis Castro

43,361,185

99.99%

3,500

0.01%

Brad George

39,620,435

91.37%

3,744,250

8.63%

Thomas Masney

43,361,184

99.99%

3,501

0.01%

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI; AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621183/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-AGM-Voting-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
