Orosur Mining Inc Announces AGM Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI) (AIM:OMI) announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 2:00 p.m. GMT today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

AGM Voting Results

At the AGM, a total of 43,851,102 common shares of the 163,529,341 shares outstanding as at the November 6, 2020 record date, were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 26.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular were re-elected as directors as follows:

Nominee Votes for % Votes for Votes

withheld % Votes withheld Louis Castro 43,361,185 99.99% 3,500 0.01% Brad George 39,620,435 91.37% 3,744,250 8.63% Thomas Masney 43,361,184 99.99% 3,501 0.01%

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI; AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

