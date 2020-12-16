Reindeer Auto Relocation Hires Schoan Nahre

Nahre is the New Director of Customer Experience.

ZIONSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Reindeer Auto Relocation is pleased to announce their new Director of Customer Experience. Schoan Nahre joins Reindeer Auto to ensure the highest customer satisfaction level is met in the operations and quality assurance departments.

Nahre has 20 years of experience in the public relations arena as a publication writer, editor, photographer, and press release writer. She has 13 years of experience in the relocation industry experience. Nahre brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from several companies, including a private social club, the Indiana state lottery, and a multinational delivery service company.

A native of Indiana, Schoan Nahre attended the University of Evansville, where she graduated with a B.S. in Journalism and General Communications. "I realize how vital it is to pay attention to each part of the relocation process," says Nahre. " Every single person involved is important and deserves my 100% effort and support. I'm proud to be part of a team that makes customer satisfaction their top priority."

Reindeer Auto is an industry leader in domestic, international, and freight relocation service. The logistic support team uses technology and training to plan and execute efficient transportation from one point to another. They work with both the general public and corporate accounts, providing the highest customer service level with every vehicle or freight.

As Director of Customer Experience, Nahre will help manage Reindeer Autos operations and quality assurance departments for auto transport and other types of freight. She will lead the team focused on providing confidence that quality requirements are fulfilled for every customer. Under her leadership, Nahre will supervise and oversee the strategy, planning, and execution of Reindeer's overall customer experience goals, ensuring complete satisfaction for customers. She will liaison with other department heads confirming all teams contribute to providing a seamless, high-quality experience for the customer.

Reindeer Auto headquarters are located in Zionsville, Indiana. Their extensive network is licensed, bonded, and insured. Their logistics team has the experience needed to oversee the details in planning unique moves. Relocation services are provided by air, rail, or water freight. For more information on car shipping or Reindeer Auto, or to contact them, go to https://reindeerauto.com/.

