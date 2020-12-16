Dark Cubed Bolsters Management Team with Three Key Executive Hires

An Augmented Management Team is Part of this Automated Threat Detection Company's Ongoing Growth Plan

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Dark Cubed, the cyber security company empowering small and medium sized businesses with affordable, automated threat detection and blocking, announced the addition of three senior executives to its management team. These new team members will support Dark Cubed's ongoing growth trajectory, which realized a six-fold increase in recurring SaaS subscriptions over the course of 2020, despite pandemic conditions.

"We've spent the first few years of the company's life building a platform to fill a critical gap in the cyber security market," noted Dark Cubed Founder and CEO Vince Crisler. "It's time to more aggressively take that platform to the market. We are confident we now have the team in place to support our recent achievements while also driving an expanded market presence in 2021."

Adam Bennett joins Dark Cubed as its chief operating officer, bringing more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience in both commercial and government infrastructures, most recently as the founder and vice president of Cloudburst Security, a highly successful cybersecurity consulting firm that provides high quality, innovative information security services to government and commercial organizations.

Kent Shanklin takes the role of chief revenue officer. Kent brings more than 30 years of experience in the enterprise software technology space, managing sales and execution for companies mainly in the IBM ecosystem, including Informix Software, Cognos Corporation, and IBM, along with BusinessObjects (SAP), and the Data & Analytics Channel.

Jeff Hill, Dark Cubed's chief marketing officer, joins the company after serving as vice president of marketing at Delve Labs, a machine learning-driven vulnerability management solution company recently acquired by Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX). Jeff brings more than 25 years of high-tech product management, product marketing, and demand generation experience to Dark Cubed, most recently with SaaS-based security and enterprise software organizations.

Dark Cubed delivers a threat detection platform that automates the process of identifying and blocking malicious traffic attempting to access a network or exfiltrate data, providing highly valuable support for the 99 percent of companies that cannot afford the traditional approach to building security teams and security operations centers. Dark Cubed's SaaS architecture and patented technology leverages real-time activity from its user ecosystem to benefit the entire Dark Cubed customer base. The company offers its solution through MSPs and other channel partners, as well as through defense-related government entities. To learn more, visit darkcubed.com or reach out at info@darkcubed.com.

About Dark Cubed

