HELSINKI, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Inside information16 December 2020 at 19:30 hrs

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.1250 per share will be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the repayment 18 December 2020. The equity repayment will be paid on 30 December 2020.



On 28 May 2020 it was announced that in 2020 the Board of Directors will use a maximum total amount of EUR 0.5375 per share from its total dividend and equity repayment authorization of EUR 0.65 per share from the Annual General Meeting 2020. Following the asset distribution on 30 December 2020, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total dividend and equity repayment of EUR 0.5375 per share during the year 2020 according to the May announcement.

Helsinki, 16 December 2020



CITYCON OYJ



Eero Sihvonen

Laura Jauhiainen

EUR 4.4 billion

Finland

Norway

Sweden

Estonia

Denmark

For further information, please contact:, Executive Vice President and CFOTel. +358 50 557 9137eero.sihvonen@citycon.comHead of Investor RelationsTel. +358 40 823 9497laura.jauhiainen@citycon.comCitycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner inand among the market leaders inand. Citycon has also established a foothold inCitycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-decided-on-a-quarterly-distribution,c3256229