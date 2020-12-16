Learn and Earn: Junior Achievement USA Announces Agreement with Learn & Earn to Help Students Learn Remotely and Build Investment Portfolios

Over 5 Million Kids Will Be Able to Earn Money for Their Investment Accounts by Completing Short Courses Teaching Financial Literacy and Other Important Life Skills

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Junior Achievement USA today announced an agreement to offer the new app Learn & Earn through its network of over 200,000 classrooms and after-school locations, reaching over five million kids. Using the app developed by gaming company Blast, students complete short courses on their smartphones to earn real dollars that are then invested in stock market portfolios in their names. The courses cover a broad range of topics such as financial literacy, potential careers, and life skills that aim to help kids become successful adults.

"JA is excited to offer kids access to Learn & Earn," said Jack Kosakowski, Junior Achievement USA President and CEO. "It will extend our reach beyond physical classrooms, so that kids can learn anywhere, be rewarded with money, and explore their own investment portfolios. During these uncertain times, the app provides a way for kids to build confidence in themselves and their futures."

During the worldwide pandemic, 1.2 billion children worldwide have been affected by school closures. The partnership between JA and Learn & Earn will aim to reach some of these students, in particular those from low-income households, who will make up more than 50 percent of the initial users. Students with savings accounts for higher education, like the investment account offered by the app, are four times more likely to graduate from college.

"Learn & Earn is a unique EdTech/FinTech platform that brings Junior Achievement's educational pillars of financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness to millions of kids, even beyond the JA network," explained Walter Cruttenden, founder of Acorns and Chairman of Blast, the developer of Learn & Earn. "While learning valuable skills, the Learn & Earn app will teach them how to invest and start building wealth for their future through a UTMA/UGMA account that they can then use for college tuition, a certificate program, technical school, or to start a business."

Learn & Earn allows students to select snack-size courses and earn money from sponsors and parents upon completion of each course. Students then invest that money in their investment account with Robo-Bumpers to keep their portfolio diversified and growing over time. Students have a "Core" portfolio of the world's largest diversified ETFs, and they can also select up to ten separate large-cap stocks, or ETFs, from a curated "Explore" portfolio. This allows students to invest in fractional shares of companies like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon. Sponsored courses are funded by for-profit and non-profit entities.

Learn & Earn receives support and advice from enterprises and individuals like Franklin Templeton Investments, Roth Capital Partners, Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler, and several celebrities.

Together, Junior Achievement USA and Learn & Earn will provide students with a remote learning environment that teaches them valuable life skills and lessons not available in traditional school curriculums, while allowing them to invest money for their futures. The joint program is pilot-launching in Chicago, Atlanta, and ten other cities across the country.

The app can be found on the App Store and Google Play or by searching for "Learn & Earn - Early Investing."

About Learn & Earn

Created by the team behind Blast, Learn & Earn is the premier app that pays kids to learn. Covering real-world topics not taught in school, the snack-sized courses reward students with funds from sponsors and parents. These funds are then invested for the students, opening up a whole world of savings and investments for them. Working with preeminent partners and sponsors, Learn & Earn combines the best of FinTech and EdTech to redefine remote learning with courses that cover topics such as financial literacy, potential careers, and life skills. The app's ultimate mission is simple: Teach kids how to become successful adults. Visit www.learnandearn.com for more information.

Investment advisory services are provided by Ant Money Advisors, LLC ("AMA"), an SEC-registered investment advisor. AMA's terms and policies can be found at www.antmoneyadvisors.com or through www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. AMA facilitates trading through DriveWealth, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest and oldest non-profit organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

