Capita plc - Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Capita plc

("Capita" or the "Company")

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

On 14 December 2020, Capita announced that it had agreed to sell its Education Software Solutions ("ESS") business to Tiger UK Bidco Limited, a newly formed company established by funds advised by Montagu Private Equity (the "Transaction").

The Transaction constitutes a Class 1 transaction for Capita under the Listing Rules and is conditional on the approval of Capita shareholders at a general meeting of the Company. Completion of the Transaction is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2021.

Capita is pleased to announce that a shareholder circular in relation to the Transaction (the "Circular") has been published today, having received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. The Circular will be sent to Capita shareholders (other than those who have elected or who have been deemed to have elected for notification by electronic communication) shortly.

The Circular contains further information on the Transaction and a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of Capita to be held at 11:00 a.m. on 14 January 2021 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ (the "General Meeting").

As set out in the Notice of General Meeting, in the interests of health and safety, shareholders (and any appointed proxies (other than the chairman of the General Meeting) or corporate representatives) will not be permitted to attend the General Meeting in person. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically on the resolution proposed as soon as possible by appointing the chairman of the General Meeting as their proxy. An online facility for shareholders to ask questions relating to the Transaction is available at www.capita.com/investors/shareholder-information/gm-shareholder-questions.

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

- Circular

- Notice of General Meeting

These documents will also be available to view on the Company's website at www.capita.com/investors/shareholder-information/gm-shareholder-questions from the date of this announcement up to and including the date of the General Meeting.

Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank ("Barclays"), is acting as sole sponsor to Capita on the Transaction.

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 61,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

Important Notices

This announcement is an announcement and not a circular or prospectus or equivalent document and prospective investors should not make any investment decision on the basis of its contents. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction. Shareholders are advised to carefully read the Circular. Any response to the Transaction should be made only on the basis of the information in the Circular.

If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take in relation to this announcement or the Circular, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, or from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of that jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Barclays, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and the PRA, is acting exclusively for Capita and no one else in connection with the Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Capita for providing the protections afforded to clients of Barclays nor for providing advice in relation to the Transaction or any other matter referred to in this announcement.