New Smyrna Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Starstream Entertainment Inc. (OTC Pink: SSET) announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions ("Facetime") represented and introduced client's brands at the McDavid Group Charities Golf for C.O.P.S. Tournament held at Trump National Golf Club in Juniper, FL.

Golf for C.O.P.S. strongly supports surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. In its first four years, Golf for C.O.P.S. generated over $1,230,000. PGA tour players and sports celebrities choose to participate due to their support of the cause.

At the tournament, Facetime was proud to assist client, Proximo to introduce some of their brands to those attending and playing in the tournament. Proximo is global innovator of quality spirits. Proximo builds brands and invents new products to meet the world's changing tastes and trends.

Facetime assisted to showcase three of Proximo's brands:

Jose Cuervo, the number one selling tequila in the world.

Pendleton, premium American oak barrel-aged Canadian whiskey.

Kraken, a rich, smooth black spiced rum.

Carla Rissell, CEO of Starstream Entertainment Inc. stated, "Starstream and Facetime were extremely proud to be a part of this wonderful event in support of fallen law enforcement officers' families. Thank you to the McDavid Group Charities for organizing the event, all the wonderful tour players and other celebrities and Proximo for allowing us to work with them in showcasing three of their amazing brands at the tournament."

About Starstream Entertainment, Inc. and Facetime Consulting and Promotions LCC.:

Starstream Entertainment Inc. thru its wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions LLC ("FCP"), is primarily focused in the on-demand event staffing industry. The primary placements that FCP makes are to companies in the consumer goods industry.

