Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - FACT Inc. (formerly Tiburon International Trading Inc.) (OTC Pink: FCTI) (the "Company" or "FACT, Inc") is pleased to announce today that it has changed its ticker symbol to align with the recent strategic changes within the Company, including the refocusing of the Company on verification, reporting and management of fine art and collectibles for the global market. The name change was approved on November 18, 2020 by the Board of Directors and the majority shareholder. The Company expects that the shares of common stock will begin trading on the OTC Markets under the new symbol "FCTI" on December 16, 2020.

"We are pleased to announce a rebranding of the Company that reflects the strategic realignment of the Company's business objective around changing the way art is authenticated, tracked and managed across multiple sectors throughout the fine art and collectible industry," said Patricia Trompeter, Chief Operating Officer of FACT, Inc. "We want our company name and symbol to embody the Company's DNA as well as our breakthrough products and services that will revolutionize security for the art market."

Certificates representing common shares of Tiburon International Trading, Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change.

ABOUT FACT, INC.:

FACT, Inc, or Forensic Asset Certification Technology operates globally offering products and services to revolutionize security for the art market. FACT utilizes the ballistics technology currently employed by global law enforcement agencies to authenticate and analyze fine art and collectibles. FACT, Inc offers a suite of products that includes authentication, condition reporting, GPS tracking, provenance data, as well as collection management - all stored securely on blockchain accessible in real time to the consumer.

