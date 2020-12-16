Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

On 14 December, Hartmut Fehrenbach, Vice President Hydrogen Distribution, Hexagon Purus purchased 5,000 shares in Hexagon Purus AS at an average price of NOK 37.1 (EUR 3.5) per share. Following the transaction, Mr Fehrenbach controls a total of 7,708 shares in Hexagon Purus AS. This does not include the effect of withholding tax related to the dividend in-kind distribution of Hexagon Purus shares to Hexagon Composites shareholders.



About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.