Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") recently acquired Vaycaychella, a three-year-old operation focused on financing short-term vacation rental properties outside of conventional financing channels. Vaycaychella's mission is to empower entrepreneurs looking to get into the short-term vacation property rental business marketed through sharing technology apps such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo. Vaycaychella is scaling its operation with the introduction of a sharing economy P2P technology P2P to connect entrepreneurs ("rentrepreneurs)" seeking to acquire short-term rental vacation properties with investors to back them.

WSGF is in the process of making a corporate name change in conjunction with its new Vaycaychella business focus.

Today, The Motley Fool published an article highlighting the potential for the short-term vacation rental market to boom next year in 2021 after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The article indicates now could be a good time to buy short-term vacation rental properties in advance of the potential boom. WSGF management plans to position Vaycacychella for the potential boom in demand for short-term vacation rental property purchasing.

See the The Motley Fool article published today:

Can the Post-Vaccine Market Make Short-Term Rental Landlords Rich?

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376

