Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Orkney based distillery, Highland Park, has introduced a cask strength edition, Highland Park Cask Strength Release No. 1, to its award-winning single malt Scotch whisky range.

The 'straight from the cask' whisky is whisky in its purest form, with no water added after maturation, giving the whisky a robust and intense flavour with a greater depth of finish.

Highland Park Cask Strength Release No. 1 is the first in a line of highly anticipated batch releases. Each batch will be crafted to share the same underlying character, but with different flavours coming to the forefront based on the cask make-up.

About Highland Park, the Orkney Single Malt with Viking Soul

Whisky has been distilled at Highland Park in Kirkwall, Orkney since 1798. Our founder, Magnus Eunson was a direct descendant of Vikings who settled in Orkney over 1,000 years ago. A butcher and church officer by day and a bootlegger and smuggler by night, he set up an illegal whisky-making operation at a little bothy (a stone hut) at High Park, overlooking Kirkwall.



It is still the site of the distillery today and although we say Highland Park was founded in 1798, that's actually the year the authorities finally caught up with Magnus and he finally had to go legal.



Few trees survive the gale-force winds on Orkney. This makes the island peat woodless and rich in heather. This then helps create the trademark Highland Park flavour profile of aromatic smoky peat and sweet heather honey.



About Edrington

Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, The Macallan is their central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing Single Malt category and Naked in the Blended Malt category.



Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs around 3,000 people in its companies and joint venture operations worldwide, with over 70% employed overseas. The company owns its route to market in 13 countries and operates the remainder through joint venture and third-party agreements.



About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Sauza tequila, Pinnacle vodka and Midori liqueur.



Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

