Alpha Growth PLC Announces OTC Listing

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Alpha Growth Plc (LSE:ALGW), the financial services specialist in the growing Senior Life Settlement ("SLS") asset class is pleased to announce it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® ("OTCQB Market") in the United States operated by OTC Markets Group Inc ("OTC Market"). Alpha's ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") will commence trading today on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "ALPGF". Alpha's Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange's Standard List market under the symbol "ALGW".

Gobind Sahney, CEO of Alpha, said: "This is another milestone in Alpha's development as we drive increased awareness in the US of our BlackOak Alpha Growth Fund. We are marketing to over 30,000 Registered Investment Advisors who wish to learn more about the fund's general partner and follow Alpha's growth and invest in its shares."

The listing on the OTCQB Market will allow Alpha's Ordinary Shares to be traded by broker-dealers in the United States. Alpha was sponsored by B. Riley Securities, Inc. (www.brileyfin.com) a registered broker dealer and member in good standing with FINRA. Initially, B. Riley will act as the Company's market maker in the United States. Pello Capital continues to be the Company's corporate broker in the UK.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

Speaking of the strategic step made by Alpha, Jonathan Dickson, VP of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets, said: "We are delighted to welcome Alpha Growth Plc to the OTCQB Market. With its primary listing remaining on the LSE Standard List, the OTCQB Market cross trading facility will provide investors in the United States with the ability to access Alpha's Ordinary Shares in U.S dollars during U.S market hours."

The OTC Market supports international companies seeking to strengthen visibility and transparency in the U.S. public market. Trading on the LSE Standard List and on the OTCQB Market will enable Alpha to efficiently build global investor awareness and provide U.S investors with a seamless trading facility, enabling investors to trade through the broker of their choice more easily.

The Company continues to be confident that, continuing low interest rates, continued volatility in the equity markets and the non-correlation of SLS assets, it will be able to continue its strategies, and take advantage of further opportunities as and when they arise in the longevity asset sector.

The Directors thank the shareholders for their continuing support and look forward to making progress on all strategies in as timely a manner as possible. Further details are provided on the Company website www.algwplc.com.

About Alpha Growth Plc

Specialist in Longevity Assets

Alpha Growth Plc is a financial advisory business providing specialist consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity assets. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth Group has a unique position in the longevity asset services and investment business, as a listed entity with global reach. The Group's strategy is to expand its advisory and business services via acquisitions and joint ventures in the UK and the US to attain commercial scale and provide holistic solutions to alternative institutional investors who are in need of specialised skills and unique access to deploy their financial resource in longevity assets.

SLS Assets and Non-correlation

A SLS refers to the sale of an existing life insurance policy to a third party for a cash payment. Such a payment will be in excess of the policy's surrender value, but less than its face value. After the sale, the purchaser becomes the policy's beneficiary and assumes payment of its premiums. There are many reasons why policy holders may choose to sell their life insurance policies and sales are usually only undertaken when the insured person doesn't have a known life-threatening illness. The SLS provides individuals with policies the option to realise value from an asset under a regulated transaction. As a longevity asset, the SLS is non-correlated to the real estate, equity capital and commodity markets. Its value is a function of time because as time passes the value gets closer to the face value of the policy. Hence creating a steady increase in the net asset value of the investment. This makes it highly attractive to investors wishing to counteract volatility within an investment portfolio and add yield.

Note: The Company only advises on and manages SLS Assets that originate in the USA where the SLS market is highly regulated.

About the OTC

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. This enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Markets Group is the U.S home to many of the world's largest established brands such as Roche, adidas, Heineken, Marks & Spencer's and Danone.

