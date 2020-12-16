The full-size mobile C-arms market is poised to grow by USD 269.65 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Full-size Mobile C-arms Market by End-user, Application, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The report on the full-size mobile c-arms market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for interventional radiology.

The full-size mobile c-arms market analysis includes the end-user, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the positive impact of online marketing services as one of the prime reasons driving the full-size mobile c-arms market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Full-size Mobile C-Arms Market covers the following areas:

Full-size Mobile C-arms Market Sizing

Full-size Mobile C-arms Market Forecast

Full-size Mobile C-arms Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

SternMed GmbH

Trivitron Healthcare

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals and clinics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Diagnostic centers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market Segmentation by Application

Cardiac procedures

Vascular and neurological procedures

Orthopedic procedures

Other procedures

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



