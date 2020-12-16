The full-size mobile C-arms market is poised to grow by USD 269.65 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005648/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Full-size Mobile C-arms Market by End-user, Application, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the full-size mobile c-arms market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for interventional radiology.
The full-size mobile c-arms market analysis includes the end-user, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the positive impact of online marketing services as one of the prime reasons driving the full-size mobile c-arms market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Full-size Mobile C-Arms Market covers the following areas:
Full-size Mobile C-arms Market Sizing
Full-size Mobile C-arms Market Forecast
Full-size Mobile C-arms Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Canon Inc.
- Diagnostic Medical Systems Group
- General Electric Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- SternMed GmbH
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Ziehm Imaging GmbH
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Surgical Imaging Devices Market- The surgical imaging devices market is segmented by product (FPD and II), application (cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market- The global medical exoskeleton market is segmented by mobility type (the mobile exoskeleton and stationary exoskeleton) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals and clinics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Diagnostic centers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Market Segmentation by Application
- Cardiac procedures
- Vascular and neurological procedures
- Orthopedic procedures
- Other procedures
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Canon Inc.
- Diagnostic Medical Systems Group
- General Electric Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- SternMed GmbH
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Ziehm Imaging GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005648/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/