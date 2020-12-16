The management of CHT Germany GmbH thanks Dr. Ralf Brückmann for the long-lasting successful cooperation in the business field of General Industries. Dr. Ralf Brückmann will end his active role as Head of BF General Industries on December 31, 2020 after 21 years with the company. Since joining the company on October 1, 1999, Dr. Brückmann has held major roles throughout the company. The success of the business field General Industries is largely due to his work and expertise. Dr. Frank Naumann: "We thank Dr. Brückmann for his commitment during more than two decades and wish him the best for the upcoming stage of his life."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005927/en/

Levi Cottington (right) in succession of Dr. Ralf Brueckmann (left) as Head of BF General Industries at CHT GmbH (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Ralf Brückmann is handing over an extremely future-proof and multi-faceted business field to his successor. Dr. Ralf Brückmann: "I am delighted that Levi Cottington has been found for the position and I wish that he will lead the division through the current challenging times with hands that are as prudent as they are fortunate, as I have done. I am convinced that he will continue to successfully develop the division both professionally and personally." Levi Cottington gladly accepts the challenge: "I wish Ralf all the best in this new phase of his life and that he will enjoy it to the fullest. I am proud to succeed him and to continue his work in his spirit."

Levi Cottington, Managing Director of CHT USA Inc. takes over the management of the global business field General Industries of the CHT Group as of October 1, 2020. In his new function, Mr. Cottington combines both tasks. He reports directly to CHT Group management.

About the CHT Group

The CHT Group is a medium-sized global player for speciality chemicals and active worldwide in development, production and sales. CHT Germany GmbH in Tübingen is the headquarters of the group of companies which focuses on sustainable chemical products and process solutions. TEXTILE SOLUTIONS of CHT improve the quality, functionality as well as look and purity of textiles and optimise their manufacturing processes. In the fields of silicones, building materials, paints, coatings, paper, agrochemicals as well as cleaning and care products innovative products and process solutions are provided by INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS. By combining the strengths of the complete group further innovative products, applications or processes are continually developed and vast technical support is offered within the SCIENCE SERVICE SOLUTIONS. Highly qualified specialists work in state-of-the art laboratories for development, analytics and application technique in order to work out ideas and solutions that meet the latest requirements.

The CHT Group with its own production and sales locations is represented by more than 27 companies worldwide. In the financial year 2019, the CHT Group generated a group turnover of 535 million Euro with around 2,200 employees.

For more information please visit us at www.cht.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005927/en/

Contacts:

Jens Isenbeck

Head of Marketing Corporate Communication

Phone: +49 7071 154 430

Email: jens.isenbeck@cht.com