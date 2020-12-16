TDG Gold Corp. Outlines 800 Metres by 1500 Metres Exploration Target Area at the Former Producing Gold-Silver Shasta Mine

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / TDG Gold Corp. (formerly, Kismet Resources Corp.) (TSXV:KSMT.P) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased provide the following information regarding its newly acquired Baker-Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone Region of northern B.C.
Further to TDG's news release of December 11, 2020, TDG has completed the acquisition of the Toodoggone assets of Talisker Resources Ltd. consisting of the Baker and Shasta Mines, and the Mets and Bot properties. TDG will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TDG" on December 17th, 2020. TDG is privileged to be working in the traditional territories of the Kwadacha, Tsay Keh Dene, Takla and Tahltan First Nations, and looks forward to open consultation and respectful dialogue regarding TDG's proposed mineral exploration programs.
The Baker and Shasta Mines are former producing gold and silver operations accessible by road 430 km northwest of Prince George, via Mackenzie and the Omineca Resource access route past Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Copper Gold Mine (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Location of the Baker and Shasta Mines.
The Baker and Shasta Mines operated on an intermittent basis in the period 1980 until 2012, focusing on the high-grade veins and structures, both through underground and small-scale open pit operations. In the period 1981-1983 and 1996-1997, 81,878 tonnes of Baker ore were milled recovering 765,565 ounces silver and 41,281 ounces gold. Production from the Shasta Mine in the years 1989-1991 and 2000, recovered 1,061,577 ounces silver and 19,381 ounces gold milled from 131,113 tonnes ore (Note 1).
TDG has been undertaking a detailed compilation of historic data from both Baker and Shasta mine sites and is pleased to present in this news release the first update of the Shasta area review and data analysis.
The Shasta exploration target covers an area approximately 800 metres by 1500 metres. Previous exploration at Shasta identified at least twelve mineralized zones of which the historic workings are contained within two structures, the JM and Creek Zones shown in Figure 2. Underground workings at Shasta extend 300 metres along strike at each of the JM and Creek Zones, with depths up to 100 metres from surface. Total tonnage extracted from underground and pits, including ore and waste is estimated at 420,000 tonnes (Note 2).
Figure 2. Mineralized zones at Shasta covering an area of approximately 800 metres by 1500 metres.
TDG has compiled 28,751 metres of drilling from 325 historic diamond drill holes at Shasta. Sample assays for gold and silver are reported from 10,716 metres of drilling of which 48% grade over 0.25 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold equivalent (gold to silver ratio of 1:78). Gold-silver mineralization is hosted in quartz veins, quartz-carbonate stockworks, breccias and fault zones.
Shown below in Figure 3 and Table 1 are reported drill hole assay results within the Shasta exploration area. The data is from independent laboratories, with recorded assay certificates (Note 3). Additional information is included in TDG's updated corporate presentation available on the TDG website (www.tdggold.com).
Figure 3. Location at Shasta of historic drill holes with independent laboratory assay certificates.
Hole Id
From (m)
To (m)
Composite Width (m)
Au (gpt)
Ag (gpt)
Zone
DD-04-01
23.53
37.77
14.24
7.34
343.67
Creek Zone, within historic working
including
31.92
37.77
5.85
13.80
641.33
DD87-04
61.3
94.8
33.5
0.70
34.59
Upper Creek Zone, underexplored Area
including
84.2
94.8
10.6
1.34
90.17
and
104.2
111.2
7
0.64
20.31
DD87-05
78.9
80.4
1.5
7.62
15.00
Jock Zone, underexplored Area
and
91.8
101.2
9.4
0.65
23.50
DD87-07
14.8
29.8
15
1.29
23.77
Jock Zone, underexplored Area
DD87-10
25.1
30
4.9
1.03
81.85
Creek Zone, crossing into JM, within historic workings
and
36.1
44.3
8.2
2.09
90.37
and
55
84
29
0.80
37.82
DD87-11
67.2
94.2
27
2.03
118.75
JM Zone, within historic workings
including
80.2
84.6
4.4
8.20
497.06
DD87-12
14.9
20.5
5.6
2.26
206.63
JM Zone, within historic workings
and
24.5
52.5
28
2.34
154.72
and
58
66.8
8.8
1.02
19.97
DD87-13
18
48.1
30.1
1.31
53.49
JM Zone, within historic workings
including
24
33.9
9.9
2.04
71.78
DD87-15
11.9
59
47.1
1.20
61.56
JM Zone, above historic workings
including
48.6
50.6
2
3.61
139.00
including
46
53.6
7.6
4.09
223.76
DD87-16
21.4
72
50.6
0.44
18.09
JM Zone, step out along strike
including
48.7
51
2.3
3.89
132.50
DD87-17
45.1
47.5
2.4
8.77
91.00
JM Zone, step out along strike
and
59.6
79.7
20.1
0.19
3.66
DD87-18
58.8
146.1
87.3
0.73
25.68
JM Zone, partly within workings
including
69
86
17
1.38
67.46
including
122.8
135.4
12.6
2.04
65.58
DD87-23
32.9
89.7
56.8
0.85
35.91
JM Zone, within historic workings
DD87-24
97
109
12
0.97
47.50
Creek Zone, step out along strike
NB. True width estimated at 60 to 90 percent of drill hole width.
Table 1. Historic drill holes at Shasta.
Historic production at Shasta targeted higher grades in the JM and Creek Zones. The drill hole assay results demonstrate that additional gold and silver mineralization, described as "halo mineralization" lies outside the higher grade zones within the hangingwall and footwall to the vein structures.
TDG proposes to undertake exploration in 2021 that will test for multiple gold and silver vein extensions and the associated halo mineralization in the vein hanging wall and footwall within the known 800 metres by 1500 metres exploration target area.
Drill Hole Details
Hole_ID
Easting
Northing
(NAD83 ZN9)
Elevation (m)
Azimuth (o)
Dip (o)
EOH (m)
DD04-01
620937
6347460
1278
90
-41
47.56
DD87-04
620995
6347763
1299
220
-60
127.7
DD87-05
621060
6347747
1287
195
-45
106.4
DD87-07
621099
6347793
1302
250
-45
39.3
DD87-10
620911
6347570
1257
68
-45
130.8
DD87-11
621043
6347571
1268
240
-40
94.2
DD87-12
621100
6347321
1346
60
-45
66.8
DD87-13
621116
6347393
1327
240
-45
63.7
DD87-15
621182
6347314
1358
240
-45
72.8
DD87-16
621204
6347269
1372
240
-45
78.9
DD87-17
621138
6347035
1403
90
-45
91.7
DD87-18
621181
6347387
1337
234
-45
146.1
DD87-23
621022
6347559
1270
243
-45
91.1
DD87-24
620834
6347660
1286
60
-45
127.7
Notes
Note 1. J.H. Montgomery Ph.D., P.Eng. November 12, 2003, Report on Toodoggone Gold project, Omineca mining Division, Northern British Columbia. Sable Resources Ltd.
Note 2. Tetra Tech (Consulting and Engineering Firm) Report for TDG Gold December 8th, 2020.
Note 3. ARIS Reports reference certified assay certificates aris.empr.gov.bc.ca, Report files 7653A and 16698.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Duncan McBean, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer
For further information:
TDG Gold Corp., please contact Fletcher Morgan
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com
