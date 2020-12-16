Noetic Psychedelic Fund LP Closing to New Accredited Investors December 31st, 2020 and Announcing the Launch of Noetic Fund II in February 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / The 'Noetic Funds," founded by the team at Grey House Partners GP Inc., is a pre-eminent venture fund led by experienced venture capitalists, hedge fund managers and operators to help nurture and grow companies poised to disrupt the traditional global pharmaceutical supply chain. Psychedelic medicine has the potential to cure global ailments, including the opioid crisis and mental health ailments like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Noetic Psychedelic Fund LP ("Noetic Fund I"), which will be followed by the Noetic Fund II in 2021, has produced initial exceptional returns for investors through the construction of an orthogonal portfolio of psychedelic assets, and complimentary technologies and software, including leading companies like Compass Pathways, Mind Medicine, Apollo Neuroscience, Cybin Corp, Eleusis Holdings, Beckley Psytech, Sana Health, Bexson Biomedical, Tactogen, Gilgamesh Pharmaceutical, Delix Theraputics and others (noeticfund.com/portfolio). Joining the boards of many portfolio companies, the team takes a very active operational approach and assists portfolio companies in all aspects of their businesses.

Founded by veteran investors with the professional experiences (The Carlyle Group, McKinsey & Company), educational backgrounds (Harvard, Columbia, Oxford, Max Planck Institute), and networks to shepherd the nascent psychedelic sector in the right way, the team at Noetic combines passion, purpose and pedigree to support the development of innovative and sustainable products and services that utilize technological innovation and the power of bioavailable plants to help define a healthy future for people and our planet.

Sa'ad Shah of Noetic says that "psychedelics will transform the global mental health sector by shifting the focus from ongoing treatment of ailments to curing mental health diseases like treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD") and anxiety." As psychedelics begin to transform the pharmaceutical and mental health industries, the successful early movers will combine rigorous scientific research and clinical trials to build high-barriers-to-entry, including patented medicines and therapeutic protocols.

Naseem Saloojee notes that "with an estimate $6 trillion global cost of mental health disorders by 2023 and the pharmaceutical industry reducing its central nervous system and mental health investments by 70% over the past 10 years, major innovations are required, and psychedelics will be a potentially ground-breaking solution."

Michael Franks speaks to the effectiveness of psychedelic therapies: "the efficacy rates we have studied within the data rooms of hundred of companies are profound and we have great faith that the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") will follow the efficacy rates and safety rates as it works to support this sector into the future for the benefit of humankind, as it has done twice previously with breakthrough therapy designation for psilocybin for the treatment of major depressive disorder and treatment resistance depression."

Noetic is supported by a team of in-house research associates and venture partners from notable institutions, including Oxford, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), McGill University, Max Planck Institute, Harvard, and Yale, in such disciplines as genetics, drug discovery, biotechnology, chemistry, psychology, pharmacology, botany, biotech, FDA clinical trials and many more.

About Grey House Partners

Grey House Partners ("GHP") is a Toronto based high impact special opportunities venture capital firm focused on series a and series b growth capital with a global focus. Although industry agnostic, the focus tends to include significant intellectual property portfolio, software or technology. GHP is the General Partner of the Noetic Psychedelic Fund LP and the Noetic Fund II LP.

About Noetic Fund ("Noetic")

Noetic, founded by Michael Franks, Sa'ad Shah and Naseem Saloojee, is a preeminent group of venture capital funds. With a nuanced approach to building a diversified portfolio of investments and approximately $30 million (USD) in assets under management (AUM), Noetic Fund I has delivered early exceptional returns to investors as a trailblazing venture fund in the psychedelic medicine space. Noetic Fund II is being launched in 2021 and will be significantly larger and of an institutional caliber.

The team at Noetic came together with a common belief system that 'psychedelic' treatments, managed within a therapeutic environment will have a profound global impact on humanities health through the treatment of depression, addiction, PTSD, anxiety and other mental health needs. A psychedelic renaissance is unfolding and Noetic is positioned to deliver exceptional growth and returns by investing in and actively collaborating with its portfolio companies to help advance their research, operations, technologies, market adoption and penetration. Noetic believes that the psychedelic opportunity set will evolve from research and clinical trials and into the infrastructure required to deliver this new type of healing. This path will lead to compelling growth opportunities in manufacturing and sales, education, digital diagnostic technologies, therapeutic network training, integrated and holistic wellness centres and beyond.

For more information, media may contact:

Michael Franks

Grey House Partners / Noetic Psychedelic Fund LP

E: michael@greyhousepartners.ca

Sa'ad Shah

Grey House Partners / Noetic Psychedelic Fund LP

E: saad@noeticfund.com

Naseem Saloojee

Grey House Partners / Noetic Psychedelic Fund LP

E: naseem@noeticfund.com

SOURCE: Noetic Psychedelic Fund LP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621268/Noetic-Psychedelic-Fund-LP-Closing-to-New-Accredited-Investors-December-31st-2020-and-Announcing-the-Launch-of-Noetic-Fund-II-in-February-2021