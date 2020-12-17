The new dust suppression systems market research from Technavio indicates positive growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005661/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dust Suppression Systems Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the dust suppression systems market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growth in mineral processing," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. "The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the dust suppression systems market size to grow by USD 2.89 billion during the period 2020-2024."

Dust Suppression Systems Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The dust suppression systems market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.00%.

Based on the product, wet dust suppression systems saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as growth in mineral processing will offer immense growth opportunities for the segment.

The market growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

36% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

North America will offer several growth opportunities during the forecast period. The infrastructural development in developing economies will significantly influence the dust suppression systems market in the North American region.

The US is one of the key markets for dust suppression systems in North America.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market- The fire detection and suppression systems market is segmented by end-user (commercial buildings, industrial sector, residential buildings, government buildings, and educational buildings), type (fire suppression systems and fire detection systems), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market- The industrial emission control systems market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, power generation, iron and steel, cement, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The dust suppression systems market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The dust suppression systems market is segmented by the product (Wet dust and Dry dust) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Beltran Technologies Inc., Camfil AB, Company Wrench Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., EmiControls GmbH, Global Road Technology International Holdings (HK) Ltd., Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Quaker Chemical Corp., and Spraying Systems Co.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005661/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/